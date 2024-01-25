34 mins ago - Business

Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese and LSU athletes to star in new docuseries on Prime Video

headshot
Photo shows Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese in dresses.

Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne, shown here at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party, star in Amazon's new streaming docuseries. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese and more LSU athletes will be the focus of a new docuseries streaming on Prime Video, Amazon announced Thursday.

  • Campfire Studios, Shaquille O'Neal and Axios are the producers.

Driving the news: "The Money Game" is an "all-access pass" to the 2023-2024 season for LSU Athletics, according to Amazon.

The athletes: The show follows LSU's star gymnast Olivia Dunne, Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.

Photo shows Jayden Daniels in uniform on the field
Jayden Daniels walks on the field after a game at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023, in Baton Rouge. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

State of play: "The Money Game" showcases the changes at LSU after the NCAA changed its policy to allow college athletes to make money through name, image and likeness rights.

  • Dunne and New Orleans native Arch Manning are two of the top athletes by NIL valuation.

Zoom in: Amazon did not say when the series would start streaming or how many episodes it includes.

Zoom out: Axios Entertainment, a sister company to Axios Local, is producing the series with Campfire Studios and O'Neal's Jersey Legends.

Photo shows Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson happy after a game.
Angel Reese, right, and Flau'jae Johnson react after a victory during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Photo shows Olivia Dunne in uniform and pointing at the crowd.
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne gestures during a 2023 match at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. Photo: John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
