Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese and LSU athletes to star in new docuseries on Prime Video
Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese and more LSU athletes will be the focus of a new docuseries streaming on Prime Video, Amazon announced Thursday.
- Campfire Studios, Shaquille O'Neal and Axios are the producers.
Driving the news: "The Money Game" is an "all-access pass" to the 2023-2024 season for LSU Athletics, according to Amazon.
The athletes: The show follows LSU's star gymnast Olivia Dunne, Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.
State of play: "The Money Game" showcases the changes at LSU after the NCAA changed its policy to allow college athletes to make money through name, image and likeness rights.
- Dunne and New Orleans native Arch Manning are two of the top athletes by NIL valuation.
Zoom in: Amazon did not say when the series would start streaming or how many episodes it includes.
Zoom out: Axios Entertainment, a sister company to Axios Local, is producing the series with Campfire Studios and O'Neal's Jersey Legends.
