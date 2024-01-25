Share on email (opens in new window)

Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne, shown here at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party, star in Amazon's new streaming docuseries. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese and more LSU athletes will be the focus of a new docuseries streaming on Prime Video, Amazon announced Thursday.

Campfire Studios, Shaquille O'Neal and Axios are the producers.

Driving the news: "The Money Game" is an "all-access pass" to the 2023-2024 season for LSU Athletics, according to Amazon.

The athletes: The show follows LSU's star gymnast Olivia Dunne, Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.

Jayden Daniels walks on the field after a game at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023, in Baton Rouge. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

State of play: "The Money Game" showcases the changes at LSU after the NCAA changed its policy to allow college athletes to make money through name, image and likeness rights.

Dunne and New Orleans native Arch Manning are two of the top athletes by NIL valuation.

Zoom in: Amazon did not say when the series would start streaming or how many episodes it includes.

Zoom out: Axios Entertainment, a sister company to Axios Local, is producing the series with Campfire Studios and O'Neal's Jersey Legends.

Angel Reese, right, and Flau'jae Johnson react after a victory during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images