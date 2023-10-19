Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed as New Orleans' new police chief

Share on email (opens in new window)

The New Orleans City Council confirmed Anne Kirkpatrick on Thursday as the next superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

The vote was 6-1, with council member Oliver Thomas voting against.

Why it matters: It's the first time the City Council has used its new confirmation power in the hiring process for a top administration official.

Voters gave the council the power to check top hires last year when they approved a change to the Home Rule Charter, which acts like the city's constitution.

State of play: Cantrell nominated Kirkpatrick, most recently the police chief in Oakland, California, after a national search led by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

She was sworn in as the interim chief on Sept. 22, replacing Michelle Woodfork, who had been serving as the interim NOPD chief since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.

Several council members previously praised Woodfork who was a finalist for the job. City Council vice president Helena Moreno said she and others would work to create a permanent, three-star deputy chief position for Woodfork, making her the force's No. 2 under Kirkpatrick.

Editor's note: This developing story will be updated.