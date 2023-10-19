56 mins ago - Politics
Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed as New Orleans' new police chief
The New Orleans City Council confirmed Anne Kirkpatrick on Thursday as the next superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
- The vote was 6-1, with council member Oliver Thomas voting against.
Why it matters: It's the first time the City Council has used its new confirmation power in the hiring process for a top administration official.
- Voters gave the council the power to check top hires last year when they approved a change to the Home Rule Charter, which acts like the city's constitution.
State of play: Cantrell nominated Kirkpatrick, most recently the police chief in Oakland, California, after a national search led by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
- She was sworn in as the interim chief on Sept. 22, replacing Michelle Woodfork, who had been serving as the interim NOPD chief since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.
- Several council members previously praised Woodfork who was a finalist for the job. City Council vice president Helena Moreno said she and others would work to create a permanent, three-star deputy chief position for Woodfork, making her the force's No. 2 under Kirkpatrick.
