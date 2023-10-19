56 mins ago - Politics

Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed as New Orleans' new police chief

Axios Local
Photo shows NOPD chief Anne Kirkpatrick at a press conference with her top brass

Anne Kirkpatrick, center, is the newly confirmed NOPD chief. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

The New Orleans City Council confirmed Anne Kirkpatrick on Thursday as the next superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

  • The vote was 6-1, with council member Oliver Thomas voting against.

Why it matters: It's the first time the City Council has used its new confirmation power in the hiring process for a top administration official.

  • Voters gave the council the power to check top hires last year when they approved a change to the Home Rule Charter, which acts like the city's constitution.

State of play: Cantrell nominated Kirkpatrick, most recently the police chief in Oakland, California, after a national search led by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

  • She was sworn in as the interim chief on Sept. 22, replacing Michelle Woodfork, who had been serving as the interim NOPD chief since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.
  • Several council members previously praised Woodfork who was a finalist for the job. City Council vice president Helena Moreno said she and others would work to create a permanent, three-star deputy chief position for Woodfork, making her the force's No. 2 under Kirkpatrick.

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This developing story will be updated.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more