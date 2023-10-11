Anne Kirkpatrick moves step closer to being New Orleans' next police chief

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Gilbert Montaño, the city's chief administrative officer, and NOPD interim chief Anne Kirkpatrick appear before a City Council committee Wednesday. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Anne Kirkpatrick is moving forward in her journey to become New Orleans' next police chief after a City Council vote on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Kirkpatrick will hold one of the city's most important jobs if she is confirmed later this month.

As an outsider, she will have to earn the trust of the community and the police force.

Driving the news: City Council committee members on Wednesday voted 4-1 to have Kirkpatrick go before the full council for a confirmation hearing. The vote did not include a recommendation on whether she should be confirmed.

The decision came after almost five hours of questions and verbal sparring from members and community activists about Kirkpatrick's plans for running the police department and improving public safety.

running the police department and improving public safety.

A recurring theme was if Kirkpatrick, as a white woman from Memphis, could understand the nuances of policing a majority Black city with a distinct culture.



At one point, two Council members were arguing and talking over each other, and then a resident yelled a racial slur while criticizing Kirkpatrick.

State of play: All City Council members were at Wednesday's meeting, even though only five were able to vote as part of the Governmental Affairs Committee.

It was the first time Council members publicly met with Kirkpatrick as a whole. They previously had met one-on-one with her.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell nominated Kirkpatrick, most recently the police chief in Oakland, California, after a national search led by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

City Council members criticized Cantrell's administration and IACP throughout the process, saying the search lacked transparency.

Cantrell was not at the meeting, but several high-ranking NOPD officials were in the front row.

Between the lines: Kirkpatrick's nomination over the previous interim chief, Michelle Woodfork, came as a "shock," Council member Helena Moreno said Wednesday.

Several council members praised Woodfork, who was in the audience. She was a finalist for the job and had been the interim chief since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.

Zoom out: Moreno said she and others would work to create a permanent, three-star deputy chief position for Woodfork, making her the force's No. 2 under Kirkpatrick.

What's next: The City Council will vote on Oct. 19 whether to confirm Kirkpatrick.

The City Council confirmation is a new process required by the Home Rule Charter that was changed last year.

Go deeper: Read Kirkpatrick's presentation to the City Council

Editor's note: This developing story will be updated.