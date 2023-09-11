New Orleans mayor nominates Anne Kirkpatrick as next police chief

Share on email (opens in new window)

Anne Kirkpatrick poses for a portrait in her office in Oakland, California, in 2019. Photo: Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Monday nominated longtime law enforcement officer Anne Kirkpatrick to be the city's next police chief.

Kirkpatrick, most recently the police chief in Oakland, California, will now go before the City Council for a confirmation process.

Why it matters: The NOPD superintendent role is one of the most important jobs in the city, which reclaimed the unfortunate title of the murder capital of the U.S. late last year.

The force is also struggling to fill its ranks and staff the many special events it hosts, including dozens of Mardi Gras parades.

Catch up fast: Cantrell's administration in January said it enlisted the International Association of Chiefs of Police to lead the national search.

Thirty-three candidates applied, the mayor said, including Michelle Woodfork, who has been filling in on an interim basis since Shaun Ferguson retired in December.

Local officials criticized Cantrell's administration and IACP throughout the process, saying the search lacked transparency.

Driving the news: Kirkpatrick is from Memphis and is the former police chief in Oakland, California.

She has more than 35 years of policing experience, the city said, with 20 of those as chief of police.

Zoom out: Kirkpatrick was among four finalists. The others were:

Woodfork.

David Franklin, formerly with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Thedrick Andres Sr., a former police chief in Henderson, Nevada, who was hired in Texas during the process.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.