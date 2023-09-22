30 mins ago - News
Anne Kirkpatrick starts as interim NOPD chief ahead of confirmation hearing
Friday is Michelle Woodfork's last day as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
- She is stepping aside for Anne Kirkpatrick, who Mayor LaToya Cantrell nominated to be the next police chief.
Driving the news: Kirkpatrick, most recently the police chief in Oakland, California, will be the interim chief while going through the confirmation process with the City Council, Cantrell says.
- Woodfork was a finalist for the nomination and will stay with the force as a member of the leadership team, Kirkpatrick said at a press conference earlier this month.
State of play: The confirmation hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11 in City Council chambers with the Governmental Affairs Committee.
- Kirkpatrick will present her plans for recruitment, deployment, crime-fighting strategies, consent decree compliance and more, according to the schedule.
- Council members will ask questions, and public comments will be allowed after 1pm.
What's next: Committee members will then vote on whether to recommend her for a full council vote. If she's recommended, the full council will vote on Oct. 19.
