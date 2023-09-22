Anne Kirkpatrick starts as interim NOPD chief ahead of confirmation hearing

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kirkpatrick was the police chief in Oakland, California. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Friday is Michelle Woodfork's last day as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

She is stepping aside for Anne Kirkpatrick, who Mayor LaToya Cantrell nominated to be the next police chief.

Driving the news: Kirkpatrick, most recently the police chief in Oakland, California, will be the interim chief while going through the confirmation process with the City Council, Cantrell says.

Woodfork was a finalist for the nomination and will stay with the force as a member of the leadership team, Kirkpatrick said at a press conference earlier this month.

State of play: The confirmation hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11 in City Council chambers with the Governmental Affairs Committee.

Kirkpatrick will present her plans for recruitment, deployment, crime-fighting strategies, consent decree compliance and more, according to the schedule.

Council members will ask questions, and public comments will be allowed after 1pm.

What's next: Committee members will then vote on whether to recommend her for a full council vote. If she's recommended, the full council will vote on Oct. 19.