Anne Kirkpatrick starts as interim NOPD chief ahead of confirmation hearing

Carlie Kollath Wells

Kirkpatrick was the police chief in Oakland, California. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Friday is Michelle Woodfork's last day as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.

Driving the news: Kirkpatrick, most recently the police chief in Oakland, California, will be the interim chief while going through the confirmation process with the City Council, Cantrell says.

  • Woodfork was a finalist for the nomination and will stay with the force as a member of the leadership team, Kirkpatrick said at a press conference earlier this month.

State of play: The confirmation hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11 in City Council chambers with the Governmental Affairs Committee.

  • Kirkpatrick will present her plans for recruitment, deployment, crime-fighting strategies, consent decree compliance and more, according to the schedule.
  • Council members will ask questions, and public comments will be allowed after 1pm.

What's next: Committee members will then vote on whether to recommend her for a full council vote. If she's recommended, the full council will vote on Oct. 19.

