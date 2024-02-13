Feb 13, 2024 - Mardi Gras

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka reign at Orpheus Mardi Gras parade

Photo shows Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka smiling while riding in the Orpheus parade.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka reign as celebrity monarchs of the Krewe of Orpheus on Feb. 12, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his spouse David Burtka reigned over the Krewe of Orpheus as celebrity monarchs Monday night in the Uptown Mardi Gras parade.

  • Patrick Harris is known for his roles on "Doogie Howser," "How I Met Your Mother" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

Driving the news: The krewe has celebrity monarchs each year. Previous ones include Quentin Tarantino, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Sinise, Joey Fatone and Bryan Cranston.

  • Musician Harry Connick Jr. is one of the cofounders of Orpheus and also rides in the parade annually.
Neil Patrick Harris was a celebrity monarch in the Krewe of Orpheus on Feb. 12, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris was a celebrity monarch in the Krewe of Orpheus on Feb. 12, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka reign as celebrity monarchs of the Krewe of Orpheus on Feb. 12, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka reign as celebrity monarchs of the Krewe of Orpheus on Feb. 12, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka reign as celebrity monarchs of the Krewe of Orpheus on Feb. 12, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Taylor Dayne, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Sonny Borey, Harry Connick Jr. and New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe are seen at the Krewe of Orpheus parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on February 12, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka reign as celebrity monarchs of the Krewe of Orpheus on Feb. 12, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
The Smokey Mary float is one of the krewe's signature floats. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
The Orpheus Leviathan is one of the krewe's signature floats. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

