Photos: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka reign at Orpheus Mardi Gras parade
Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his spouse David Burtka reigned over the Krewe of Orpheus as celebrity monarchs Monday night in the Uptown Mardi Gras parade.
- Patrick Harris is known for his roles on "Doogie Howser," "How I Met Your Mother" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events."
Driving the news: The krewe has celebrity monarchs each year. Previous ones include Quentin Tarantino, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Sinise, Joey Fatone and Bryan Cranston.
- Musician Harry Connick Jr. is one of the cofounders of Orpheus and also rides in the parade annually.
Parade photos
Want more Mardi Gras photos? Check out these highlights.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more