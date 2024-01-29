60 mins ago - Mardi Gras

Photos: Krewe du Vieux, 'tit Rex and Boheme roll in New Orleans

headshot
Photo shows someone with a light whip and devil horns

Krewe Boheme rolled Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Mardi Gras is in full swing in New Orleans, with Krewe du Vieux, 'tit Rex and Boheme rolling over the weekend.

  • Bohéme rolled through the Marigny and French Quarter Friday night. Big Freedia reigned over this year's parade.
  • Krewe du Vieux, the XXX-rated satirical parade, was Saturday night in the French Quarter. The theme was "Artificial Ignorance," with Isaac and Amanda Toups as monarchs.
  • 'tit Rex's tiny floats rolled Sunday in the Marigny. The theme was "Is that all there is?"

Here's the full 2024 parade schedule.

Bohéme

Photo shows Big Freedia in a silver outfit on a green float
Big Freedia reigns as the Supreme Green Fairy of the 2024 Krewe Boheme parade during Mardi Gras 2024 on January 26, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows the Chaissez Ladies in Krewe Boheme in 2024
The Chaissez Ladies roll in the 2024 Krewe Boheme parade on Jan. 26 in New Orleans. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Photo shows a member walking in Krewe Boheme
Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows people dressing up like Entergy actors
Krewe Boheme rolled Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows people parading with Krewe Boheme
Krewe Boheme rolled Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photos shows a person dressed in a bodysuit costume
Krewe Boheme rolled Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows the Merry Antoinettes with glowing green wigs
The Merry Antoinettes marched with Krewe Boheme Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Krewe du Vieux

Photo shows Isaac and Amanda Toups in costume on a float
Isaac and Amanda Toups reigned over Krewe du Vieux, which rolled January 27 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a float of Mike Johnson
The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photos shows people in costume at a parade
The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows people in chefs costumes at a parade
The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows someone dressed as ChatSTD
The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

'tit Rex

Photo shows a mini streetcar float
A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a mini float for tit Rex.
A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a skeleton on a mini float
A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a mini float at the 'tit Rex parade.
A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a tiny float in New Orleans.
A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows a mini float with people standing around.
A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows Barbies on the parade route
Barbies watch the floats at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Go deeper:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more