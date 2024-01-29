Photos: Krewe du Vieux, 'tit Rex and Boheme roll in New Orleans
Mardi Gras is in full swing in New Orleans, with Krewe du Vieux, 'tit Rex and Boheme rolling over the weekend.
- Bohéme rolled through the Marigny and French Quarter Friday night. Big Freedia reigned over this year's parade.
- Krewe du Vieux, the XXX-rated satirical parade, was Saturday night in the French Quarter. The theme was "Artificial Ignorance," with Isaac and Amanda Toups as monarchs.
- 'tit Rex's tiny floats rolled Sunday in the Marigny. The theme was "Is that all there is?"
Here's the full 2024 parade schedule.
Bohéme
Krewe du Vieux
'tit Rex
