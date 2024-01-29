Photos: Krewe du Vieux, 'tit Rex and Boheme roll in New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mardi Gras is in full swing in New Orleans, with Krewe du Vieux, 'tit Rex and Boheme rolling over the weekend.

Bohéme rolled through the Marigny and French Quarter Friday night. Big Freedia reigned over this year's parade.

rolled through the Marigny and French Quarter Friday night. Big Freedia reigned over this year's parade. Krewe du Vieux , the XXX-rated satirical parade, was Saturday night in the French Quarter. The theme was "Artificial Ignorance," with Isaac and Amanda Toups as monarchs.

, the XXX-rated satirical parade, was Saturday night in the French Quarter. The theme was "Artificial Ignorance," with Isaac and Amanda Toups as monarchs. 'tit Rex's tiny floats rolled Sunday in the Marigny. The theme was "Is that all there is?"

Here's the full 2024 parade schedule.

Bohéme

Big Freedia reigns as the Supreme Green Fairy of the 2024 Krewe Boheme parade during Mardi Gras 2024 on January 26, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Chaissez Ladies roll in the 2024 Krewe Boheme parade on Jan. 26 in New Orleans. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Krewe Boheme rolled Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Krewe Boheme rolled Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Krewe Boheme rolled Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Merry Antoinettes marched with Krewe Boheme Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Krewe du Vieux

Isaac and Amanda Toups reigned over Krewe du Vieux, which rolled January 27 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The 2024 Krewe du Vieux parade rolled January 27, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

'tit Rex

A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

A float is seen at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Barbies watch the floats at the 2024 'tit Rex parade during 2024 Mardi Gras on Jan. 28, 2024 in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

