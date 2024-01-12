1 hour ago - Mardi Gras

10 must-try king cakes in New Orleans for Mardi Gras

Photo shows a slice of king cake

King cake for breakfast? Yes, please. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

It's the most magnificent time of the year in New Orleans: king cake season.

What's happening: King cakes are sold seasonally between Jan. 6 and Mardi Gras, which is Feb. 13 this year.

Zoom in: While the traditional cinnamon pastry is common, more unusual options are popping up like bacon/marshmallow, Vietnamese coffee and crawfish.

💭 Our thought bubble: Every New Orleanian has an opinion about the best king cake and whether it should be filled, unfilled, savory or traditional.

  • Here are a few of our favorite king cakes at the moment.

  • Antoine's: Their traditional version is, to me, the standard when I think of sharing king cakes with elementary school classmates or, now that I'm older, pairing with coffee. — Chelsea
  • Ayu Bakehouse: Caramelized cane sugar and cream cheese threaded throughout a braided croissant-like dough made this an instant favorite. — Chelsea
  • Bywater Bakery: This bakery from the creator of the berry Chantilly cake combines those flavors with king cake to make a party favorite. — Carlie
  • Dough Nguyener's: This Gretna bakery opened last year and shook up the king cake landscape by stuffing their version with Vietnamese coffee-flavored filling. Carlie
  • Dong Phuong: This Vietnamese bakery in New Orleans East makes one of the most popular king cakes in town. They quickly sell out at the bakery and the resellers. — Carlie
  • Empanola: This Uptown bakery makes a guava cream cheese king cake that's just the right amount of fruit without being too sweet. — Carlie
  • Haydel's: The praline pecan king cake hits the spot when you are looking for an over-the-top sugar fix. And, I love the mini sculptures that come with the cakes. Carlie
  • Hi-Do: A tasty version of the traditional king cake. — Carlie
  • Levee Baking Co.: Rather than a king cake, Levee's take is a galette de reine (queen's cake), which is filled with a not-too-sweet citrus and pecan frangipane. — Chelsea
  • Manny Randazzo: This is my go-to for a traditional king cake, but like the cream cheese too. Go early and expect to wait in line for this popular option. — Carlie

Worth noting: The apple and goat cheese king cake from Cake Cafe/NOCCA is a personal favorite for Carlie, but it's not available this year.

Why pick one?

Photo shows a drive-thru with a man and a woman holding king cakes in front of a car.
Tiffany Langlinais and Mike Graves run King Cake Drive-Thru in Old Metairie. They have a rotating menu of king cake every weekend. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Buy and try multiple cakes at one destination.

Go deeper:

Photo shows a piece of king cake with babies and a plastic knife
Do the right thing and leave the knife in the box. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
avatar

