New Orleans' Mardi Gras parade schedule for 2024
Mardi Gras is back, and we've got the parade schedule you need.
Driving the news: A handful of parades have rescheduled or canceled parades this year as financial difficulties and weather force changes.
- We'll keep this schedule updated as it shifts.
Why it matters: We can help you stay organized on the route.
- Staying hydrated is up to you.
Worth noting: If you want to see Mardi Gras Indians, there's no schedule or formal route. But keep an eye out Uptown and in the Treme along Claiborne Avenue.
Here's the full parade schedule for 2024 Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
🎭 Saturday, Jan. 6
- Joan of Arc, 7pm, French Quarter
- Phunny Phorty Phellows, 7pm, followed by the Funky Uptown Krewe, St. Charles Avenue streetcar line
- Société Des Champs Elysée, 7:30pm, Marigny
🎭 Saturday, Jan. 13
- Krewe Mosaïque, 6pm, French Quarter. More details on this new krewe.
🎭 Saturday, Jan. 20
- Chewbacchus, 7pm, Marigny
🎭 Friday, Jan. 26
- Krewe Bohéme, 7pm, Marigny and French Quarter
- On the North Shore: Krewe of Titans, 6:30pm, Slidell
🎭 Saturday, Jan. 27
- Krewe du Vieux, 6:30pm, French Quarter
- On the north shore: Krewe of Bilge, noon, Slidell; and Krewe of Poseidon, 6pm, Slidell
🎭 Sunday, Jan. 28
- Krewe of Nefertiti, 1pm, New Orleans East
- 'tit Rex, 4pm, Marigny
- (Canceled) Krewedelusion, 7pm, Marigny and French Quarter
- 🎭 Friday, Feb. 2
- Cork, 3pm, French Quarter
- Oshun, 5:30pm, followed by Cleopatra, followed by Alla, Uptown (Note: This has been updated to reflect weather-related changes.)
- On the North Shore: Krewe of Eve, 7pm, Mandeville
🎭 Saturday, Feb. 3
- Pontchartrain, 10 am, followed by Legion of Mars, Choctaw, Freret and Sparta, Uptown. (Note: This has been updated to reflect weather-related changes.)
- Knights of Nemesis, 11am, Chalmette (Note: This has been updated to reflect a weather-related change.)
- On the North Shore: Krewe de Paws of Old Towne, 10am, Slidell; Krewe of Olympia, 5pm, Covington
🎭 Sunday, Feb. 4
- Pygmalion, 10am, starting at the corner of Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue. (Note: This has been updated to reflect weather-related changes.)
- Femme Fatale, 11am, Uptown route
- Carrollton, noon, followed by King Arthur, Uptown
- Barkus, 2pm, French Quarter
- Krewe of Atlas, 2pm. (Note: This parade shifted earlier to accommodate the Krewe of MadHatters, originally scheduled for Feb. 3. Also, the Krewe of Caerus was scheduled to follow, but it was canceled.)
- Magical Krewe of MadHatters, 4pm, Metairie
- On the North Shore: , Krewe of Tchefuncte, 1pm, Madisonville; Krewe of Push Mow, 2pm, Abita Springs (Note: This has been updated to reflect weather-related changes.)
🎭 Monday, Feb. 5
- The Mystik Krewe of Music, 6pm, Jefferson Parish West Bank
🎭 Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Canceled. The Culinary Queens of New Orleans, 6pm, Jefferson Parish West Bank
🎭 Wednesday, Feb. 7
- The Krewe of Nandi, 6pm, Jefferson Parish West Bank
- The Krewe of Druids, 6:15pm, Uptown
- Nyx, 6:45pm, Uptown
🎭 Thursday, Feb. 8
- Babylon, 5:30pm, followed by Chaos, followed by Muses, Uptown
- Krewe of Symphony, 6:30pm, Metairie
🎭 Friday, Feb. 9
- Krewe of Bosom Buddies, 11:30am, French Quarter
- Hermes, 5:30pm, Uptown
- Krewe d'Etat, 6:30pm, Uptown
- Morpheus, 7pm, Uptown
- On the North Shore: Krewe of Selene, 6:30pm, Slidell
🎭 Saturday, Feb. 10
- NOMTOC, 10:45am, West Bank
- Iris, 11am, Uptown
- Tucks, noon, Uptown
- Endymion, 4pm, Mid-City
- Krewe of Isis, 6pm, Kenner
- On the North Shore: Krewe of Bush, 9am, Bush
🎭 Sunday, Feb. 11
- Okeanos, 11am, followed by Mid-City, Uptown
- Thoth, noon, Uptown
- Bacchus, 4:45pm, Uptown (Note: This has been updated to reflect weather-related changes.)
🎭 Lundi Gras, Feb. 12
- Red Beans, 2pm, Marigny
- Dead Beans, 2pm, Bayou St. John
- Feijao/Green Beans, 2pm, Bywater
- Proteus, 5:15pm, Uptown
- Orpheus, 6pm, Uptown
- Krewe of Centurions, 6pm, followed by the Krewe of Athena, Metairie (Note: This has been updated to reflect changes in advance of inclement weather.)
🎭 Mardi Gras, Feb. 13
- Half-Fast Walking Club, 7am, begins at Commander's Palace
- Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club, 7:30am, begins at Third & Magazine streets
- Zulu, 8am, Uptown
- Rex, 10:30am, followed by Elks Orleans, followed by Crescent City, Uptown
- Krewe of Argus, 11am, followed by Krewe of Elks Jeffersonians, Metairie
- On the North Shore: Covington Lions Club, 10am, followed by Carnival in Covington, Covington, and Krewe of Folsom, 2pm, Folsom
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect parade cancelations of the Culinary Queens of New Orleans, the Krewe of Caerus and krewedelusion, plus additional rescheduled events.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.