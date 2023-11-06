Get ready for Mardi Gras 2024

The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades on Mardi Gras. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Mardi Gras 2024 will be Feb. 13.

Why it matters: The annual celebration turns New Orleans into a citywide street party, with official and unofficial parades, costumed revelry and out-and-out celebration.

Yes, but: Carnival, as the season-long festivities are collectively known, begins Jan. 6, which is also known as the Epiphany or Kings Day in the Catholic Church.

Zoom out: Mardi Gras is always celebrated on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, which itself is 40 days before Easter.