Get ready for Mardi Gras 2024

Two women, wearing festooned, glittery hats and pink wigs, smile from a Zulu parade float.

The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades on Mardi Gras. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Mardi Gras 2024 will be Feb. 13.

Why it matters: The annual celebration turns New Orleans into a citywide street party, with official and unofficial parades, costumed revelry and out-and-out celebration.

Yes, but: Carnival, as the season-long festivities are collectively known, begins Jan. 6, which is also known as the Epiphany or Kings Day in the Catholic Church.

Zoom out: Mardi Gras is always celebrated on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, which itself is 40 days before Easter.

  • That means Carnival celebrations vary in length from year to year, and the 2024 edition of 38 days will be shorter than 2023's 46 days.
  • The shortest Carnival can run just 28 days, and the longest 62 days, according to AL.com's calculations.
