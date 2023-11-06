1 hour ago - Culture
Get ready for Mardi Gras 2024
Mardi Gras 2024 will be Feb. 13.
Why it matters: The annual celebration turns New Orleans into a citywide street party, with official and unofficial parades, costumed revelry and out-and-out celebration.
Yes, but: Carnival, as the season-long festivities are collectively known, begins Jan. 6, which is also known as the Epiphany or Kings Day in the Catholic Church.
Zoom out: Mardi Gras is always celebrated on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, which itself is 40 days before Easter.
- That means Carnival celebrations vary in length from year to year, and the 2024 edition of 38 days will be shorter than 2023's 46 days.
- The shortest Carnival can run just 28 days, and the longest 62 days, according to AL.com's calculations.
