Antoine's makes a great New Orleans king cake
Kings Day 2024 has finally arrived in New Orleans, and that means the start of Carnival, and the start of king cake season.
Why it matters: King cakes are the tastiest part of New Orleans' Mardi Gras tradition, and we're revisiting favorites and checking out new cakes once a week all season long.
The king cake I get from Antoine's is filled with cream cheese, partly because it guarantees an always-moist cake, and partly because the wait on Kings Day morning is over an hour long for the standard traditional.
- It costs $29.47 (not including tax) for medium-sized filled, and you've got to stick the baby in yourself.
The flavor is vaguely lemony, laced with cinnamon and tastes like weekends without agenda or responsibility.
The bottom line: Antoine's makes the cake your mom buys when you got the baby, and now you need to bring one for the whole class.
