Jan 5, 2024 - Food and Drink

6 New Orleans bakeries that ship king cakes for Mardi Gras

headshot
Photo shows a Randazzo's king cake with Mardi Gras beads in the center

Manny Randazzo king cakes are popular for shipping and sell out quickly. Photo: Paul Broussard/neworleans.com

Rejoice, y'all! King cake season has finally arrived.

What's happening: New Orleans bakeries are blowing and going this time of year, with people lining up to buy the coveted Mardi Gras pastry.

  • Some of the bakeries will ship king cakes to those who aren't blessed enough to live in the land of Carnival.

Be smart: King cakes are sold seasonally between Jan. 6 and Mardi Gras, which is Feb. 13 this year.

  • Slots fill up fast, so order early.

Driving the news: Several bakeries changed their policies this year and reduced or stopped shipping for Mardi Gras 2024. These are six that are shipping.

Goldbelly

Photo shows a pecan-filled Dong Phuong king cake on a platter
Dong Phuong king cakes are popular for shipping and in-person orders. Photo: Paul Broussard/neworleans.com

Several New Orleans bakeries are using national retailer Goldbelly to ship king cakes.

DIY shipping

Want to ship a king cake yourself? Here are some pro tips.

  • The USPS flat rate box is the way to go. The boxes are free, and the medium flat rate and large flat rate hold most king cakes.
  • FedEx has similar options, but you pay based on the destination.
  • Put a small plastic or styrofoam cup in the center of your wrapped king cake to prevent it from getting squished in the mail. Add extra padding with bagged air from your Amazon deliveries and toss in some beads for extra pizazz.
  • Ship on a Monday or Tuesday for the freshest cakes. USPS takes one to three business days. FedEx takes two, and you can spring for the pricier overnight shipping option.
Photo shows a house float with a giant king cake and baby on the porch
The Royal Artists created this king cake baby house float in 2021. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more