King Cake Drive-Thru opens in Old Metairie
A new type of king cake buying experience opened over the weekend in Old Metairie, and I checked it out.
How it works: King Cake Drive-Thru gets king cakes from about a dozen bakeries and resells them on the weekends at Duckworth Tires, 1009 Metairie Road.
- It's open 7am to 7pm (or sold out) Friday through Sunday until Mardi Gras. Cash and cards are welcome.
- You can drive up or walk up. A dry-erase board lists the king cake options.
The king cakes: The king cakes vary by weekend, owner Mike Graves tells Axios New Orleans.
- Dough Nguyener's traditional king cake was the most popular option during opening weekend and sold out three times.
By the numbers: The king cakes are marked up with a convenience fee that varies based on the bakery, Graves said.
Zoom out: Graves and his fiancee, Tiffany Langlinais, were brainstorming about how they could get king cakes from multiple bakeries more conveniently when they came up with the drive-thru idea, Graves says.
- He jokingly mentioned our drive-thru daiquiri culture.
What's next: King Cake Drive-Thru hopes to open a pop-up location in Houston later this season.
