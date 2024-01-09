King Cake Drive-Thru opens in Old Metairie

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tiffany Langlinais and Mike Graves run King Cake Drive-Thru in Old Metairie. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

A new type of king cake buying experience opened over the weekend in Old Metairie, and I checked it out.

How it works: King Cake Drive-Thru gets king cakes from about a dozen bakeries and resells them on the weekends at Duckworth Tires, 1009 Metairie Road.

It's open 7am to 7pm (or sold out) Friday through Sunday until Mardi Gras. Cash and cards are welcome.

You can drive up or walk up. A dry-erase board lists the king cake options.

The king cakes: The king cakes vary by weekend, owner Mike Graves tells Axios New Orleans.

Dough Nguyener's traditional king cake was the most popular option during opening weekend and sold out three times.

By the numbers: The king cakes are marked up with a convenience fee that varies based on the bakery, Graves said.

Zoom out: Graves and his fiancee, Tiffany Langlinais, were brainstorming about how they could get king cakes from multiple bakeries more conveniently when they came up with the drive-thru idea, Graves says.

He jokingly mentioned our drive-thru daiquiri culture.

What's next: King Cake Drive-Thru hopes to open a pop-up location in Houston later this season.

