Jan 9, 2024 - Mardi Gras

King Cake Drive-Thru opens in Old Metairie

Photo shows a man and woman bringing a king cake to a car.

Tiffany Langlinais and Mike Graves run King Cake Drive-Thru in Old Metairie. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

A new type of king cake buying experience opened over the weekend in Old Metairie, and I checked it out.

How it works: King Cake Drive-Thru gets king cakes from about a dozen bakeries and resells them on the weekends at Duckworth Tires, 1009 Metairie Road.

  • It's open 7am to 7pm (or sold out) Friday through Sunday until Mardi Gras. Cash and cards are welcome.
  • You can drive up or walk up. A dry-erase board lists the king cake options.

The king cakes: The king cakes vary by weekend, owner Mike Graves tells Axios New Orleans.

  • Dough Nguyener's traditional king cake was the most popular option during opening weekend and sold out three times.

By the numbers: The king cakes are marked up with a convenience fee that varies based on the bakery, Graves said.

Zoom out: Graves and his fiancee, Tiffany Langlinais, were brainstorming about how they could get king cakes from multiple bakeries more conveniently when they came up with the drive-thru idea, Graves says.

  • He jokingly mentioned our drive-thru daiquiri culture.

What's next: King Cake Drive-Thru hopes to open a pop-up location in Houston later this season.

