New Vietnamese bakery Dough Nguyener's opens soon in Gretna

Chelsea Brasted
A fried chicken banh mi, a plate of sticky rice and french fries with an aioli sauce sit on a table outside.

Dough Nguyener's serves up Vietnamese staples like banh mi and sticky rice alongside donuts, breakfast sandwiches and coffee. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/ Axios

After serving up king cakes to the Gretna community for the past two Carnival seasons, Dough Nguyener's got its own digs this spring, with a grand opening April 13.

Our visit: On a windy Friday in late March, we made an excuse to spend a long lunch in Gretna, chatting about all things Axios New Orleans.

  • Service was quick and friendly, and we weren't the only colleagues grabbing lunch.
  • Families dropped in and out, too, picking up sweet treats for later.

Catch up quick: The restaurant is the next culinary project from matriarch Betty Archote, whose family name is Nguyen.

  • Archote's family is also behind a now-defunct seafood market, Thanh Thanh, Huey P’s Pizza and Daiquiris, Em Trai Sandwich Co. and a meal prep company called Healthy Course.

The menu: Dough Nguyener's serves up a cultural smorgasbord of indulgences — think breakfast pastries, sua da (sweetened coffee), and fried chicken — and that's just to start.

  • Vietnamese staples make up the backbone of flavors here, including Vietnamese baguettes, banh mi sandwiches, boba tea and sticky rice.
A white building with black letters denotes Dough Nguyener's Bakery.
Dough Nguyener's Bakery celebrates its grand opening April 13. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/ Axios.

What we ordered: We opted for a crispy chicken thigh banh mi, xoi (sticky rice), an order of shrimp toast and fries to split.

  • 🍩 Chelsea's thought bubble: Though my banh mi had me wishing I'd grabbed a bottle of hot sauce en route to our table, the chicken was cooked perfectly. And the chocolate iced donut with sprinkles I also snagged gave me a good reason to return for seconds with my husband the next morning.
  • 🍤 Carlie's thought bubble: The shrimp toast was the star: Crispy, cheesy and full of shrimp. Worth the drive across the bridge.

5 (or) 4 word review: New West Bank options FTW.

