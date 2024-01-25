As a sculptor, Benny Anderson makes Mardi Gras floats come to life

Benny Anderson, posing with one of his figureheads at left, is a New Orleans sculptor. His work is also seen at right. Photos: Courtesy of Benny Anderson

Mardi Gras might seem like a relatively short affair, but for some New Orleanians, it's happening all year long.

As a sculptor for float creator Royal Artists, Benny Anderson is one of those people.

Driving the news: Anderson creates the figureheads you see at the front of parade floats, crafting out of paper maché the larger-than-life works of art that delight crowds as they rumble down the route.

We caught up with Anderson, who primarily worked this past year on Proteus floats, during a quick break in the final mad dash to Mardi Gras.

We're sharing that Q&A, which has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Where he went to school: With two journalists for parents, Anderson's early years were spent primarily overseas before the family landed in the Washington, D.C., area.

By college, he knew he wanted to pursue art, so he attended the Rhode Island School of Design.

Then, an internship with the Royal Artists connected his love of sculpture with performance art.

"It felt like Mardi Gras and float-making was kind of the perfect job to combine everything," he says.

On the beauty of working in the Mardi Gras industry: "There's a lot of anxiety for artists about being taken seriously for your art, and it's nice being able to do a job where you say you do sculpture and it's an important part of the culture."

The art he makes for himself: "I love making masks. … I try to do it as often as I can."

Why he hopes for good weather: "We're working in a warehouse, so this past summer when it was so hot for the entirety of New Orleans, it can get really hot to sculpt.

"And we're working with glues, paints, adhesives. … It can impact how much work you get done in a day. If it's too hot, things dry too quickly. If it's too humid, it won't stick."

The parade he won't miss seeing: "Muses. It's iconic. I love their throws so much. I love their sculpts so much.

"The siren float at the end is one of the most beautiful ones I've ever seen. And Muses has a really wonderful energy."

A skill he wants to show off more: "I love any occasion where I can get something to move and put things on wires, like swinging legs, moving jaw or eyes, so they move with the sway of the float."

His drink order: "I don't drink!

"But I love a Shirley Temple and I order one whenever I'm out with my parents for the sake of tradition."

