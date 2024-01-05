For Mardi Gras 2024, expect new rules and a new parade

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Joan of Arc parade honors the saint from Orleans, France, and the various stages of her life. Photo: Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images

With Kings Day on Saturday, Carnival officially begins this weekend in New Orleans, and so does the steady, exuberant and occasionally stumbling march to Mardi Gras on Feb. 13. Why it matters: Mardi Gras is New Orleans at its best.

Yes, but: This season is fairly short at just six weeks, which means a higher likelihood of a chilly season and a condensed time frame to enjoy king cake and get costumes finished.

What's happening: Mardi Gras is, as always, tradition-steeped, but New Orleans has a few new things on tap for the season.

A new parade will march through the French Quarter. Krewe Mosaïque will roll Jan. 13 at 6pm, beginning at Armstrong Park and ending 12 blocks later at the Ursuline Convent.

See the full parade schedule.

New Mardi Gras laws are also in effect this season after New Orleans City Council made some edits to the ordinances governing the annual revelry.

One rule change requires that parade krewes only throw "plain or unadorned beads" unless they also feature identifying characteristics, logos or words specific to the krewe.

Parades are also now capped at 34 floats and can only officially stop three times.

Only paper confetti cannons — not mylar ones — will be allowed on floats, after one hit a power line in 2023 and caused a power outage.

What's next: Local bakeries are ramping up production to begin king cake sales and parades begin Saturday.