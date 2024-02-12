Share on email (opens in new window)

Kevin Dillon reigned as Bacchus on Sunday. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Dillon reigned as Bacchus LV on Sunday, adding a touch of celebrity to the annual Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

Driving the news: The parade rolled on Sunday evening, capping a long weekend of Mardi Gras parades.

What happened: Bacchus did hit some snags after paper streamers from the earlier Thoth parade snagged on power lines, got wet, started burning and caused a power outage, according to Councilwoman Lesli Harris.

Bacchus had to pause as Entergy worked on the outage.

What's next: Parades continue Monday before the season's grand finale Tuesday on Mardi Gras.

See more photos from Bacchus:

King Kong hits the route. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

We're not sure of the exact title, but we hope this float was called Bacch-America. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Throw me somethin'! Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The BacchaGator expertly takes the turn onto St. Charles Avenue. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The BacchaWhoppa cruises down the route. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images