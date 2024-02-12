1 hour ago - Mardi Gras

Kevin Dillon reigns as Bacchus in Mardi Gras parade

Kevin Dillon, dressed as Renaissance-era royalty, holds Mardi gras beads and smiles at a crowd from atop a float.

Kevin Dillon reigned as Bacchus on Sunday. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Dillon reigned as Bacchus LV on Sunday, adding a touch of celebrity to the annual Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

Driving the news: The parade rolled on Sunday evening, capping a long weekend of Mardi Gras parades.

What happened: Bacchus did hit some snags after paper streamers from the earlier Thoth parade snagged on power lines, got wet, started burning and caused a power outage, according to Councilwoman Lesli Harris.

What's next: Parades continue Monday before the season's grand finale Tuesday on Mardi Gras.

See more photos from Bacchus:

A parade float with King King at the front rolls down the route.
King Kong hits the route. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A patriotic-themed float is seen on the parade route. Hundreds of people try to catch throws.
We're not sure of the exact title, but we hope this float was called Bacch-America. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A masked Bacchus krewe-member hands beads toward the camera.
Throw me somethin'! Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
The Bacchagator takes a turn onto St. Charles Avenue as parade-watchers raise their arms for beads.
The BacchaGator expertly takes the turn onto St. Charles Avenue. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A whale-shaped float heads down the parade route, lighted up at night.
The BacchaWhoppa cruises down the route. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A Mardi Gras float with a large heart on the front comes down the route. The heart says Baccha-Amore.
When the beads hit your eye and you yelp at the sky, that's Baccha-Amoré. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
