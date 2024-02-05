The Mardi Gras parade schedule was a little wonky, and someone may need to do something about That Tree, but New Orleans still turned out for a busy slate of parades this weekend.

What happened: From the French Quarter to the North Shore, the metro area was alive with glitter, costumes and joy, even if things got a little damp.

Take a glance at some of this weekend's parades below.

See the full parade schedule as we enter Deep Gras, the busiest days of the season.

Friday, Feb. 2: Cork, Cleopatra, Oshun

The Krewe of Cork's Royal King Patrick van Hoorebeek parades through the French Quarter on Feb. 2. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

All grapes, no wrath in the Krewe of Cork. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Taxi cabernet, anyone? Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Oui do love this look. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Krewe of Cork coming through. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Sirens march in Cleopatra. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Chaissez Ladies rolled down the route for Cleopatra. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

All smiles on the parade route. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

You say waiting on a parade. I say tailgating in sequins. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Baton twirling for Cleopatra. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

All glammed up waiting on Oshun. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The ladies of Cleopatra. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Saturday, Feb. 3: Krewe of Freret

Juvenile riding a Juvenile float. Need we say more? Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Hi, Boyfriend! Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images