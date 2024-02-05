Mardi Gras photos: Barkus, Pygmalion and more roll in New Orleans
The Mardi Gras parade schedule was a little wonky, and someone may need to do something about That Tree, but New Orleans still turned out for a busy slate of parades this weekend.
What happened: From the French Quarter to the North Shore, the metro area was alive with glitter, costumes and joy, even if things got a little damp.
Take a glance at some of this weekend's parades below.
See the full parade schedule as we enter Deep Gras, the busiest days of the season.
Friday, Feb. 2: Cork, Cleopatra, Oshun
Saturday, Feb. 3: Krewe of Freret
