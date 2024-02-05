49 mins ago - Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras photos: Barkus, Pygmalion and more roll in New Orleans

headshot
Mardi Gras parade

The Mardi Gras parade schedule was a little wonky, and someone may need to do something about That Tree, but New Orleans still turned out for a busy slate of parades this weekend.

What happened: From the French Quarter to the North Shore, the metro area was alive with glitter, costumes and joy, even if things got a little damp.

Take a glance at some of this weekend's parades below.

See the full parade schedule as we enter Deep Gras, the busiest days of the season.

Friday, Feb. 2: Cork, Cleopatra, Oshun

Patrick van Hoorebeek gestures toward the camera with an oversized wine goblet.
The Krewe of Cork's Royal King Patrick van Hoorebeek parades through the French Quarter on Feb. 2. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A woman dressed like grapes waves at the camera.
All grapes, no wrath in the Krewe of Cork. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A parade reveler dressed like a taxi cab/cabernet mashup.
Taxi cabernet, anyone? Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
French mime-dressed revelers parade in the French Quarter.
Oui do love this look. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A scene shot of the Krewe of Cork parading in the French Quarter.
Krewe of Cork coming through. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Dancers from the Sirens pose for the camera.
The Sirens march in Cleopatra. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Women on decorated chaise lounges parade down the route.
The Chaissez Ladies rolled down the route for Cleopatra. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A man smiles over his child's shoulder atop a parade ladder.
All smiles on the parade route. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Two revelers pose for the camera on the parade route.
You say waiting on a parade. I say tailgating in sequins. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A baton twirler smiles at the camera.
Baton twirling for Cleopatra. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Five women in costume smile and pose for the camera.
All glammed up waiting on Oshun. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Float riders toss trinkets from Cleopatra.
The ladies of Cleopatra. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Saturday, Feb. 3: Krewe of Freret

Juveile smiles from the top of a Mardi Gras float.
Juvenile riding a Juvenile float. Need we say more? Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Boyfriend waves from a float.
Hi, Boyfriend! Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
A float rides down a wet parade route.
The Big Chief float hits the route. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more