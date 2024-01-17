1 hour ago - Things to Do

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Larry Morrow crowned royalty at Six Ward Steppers ball

Larry Morrow, Kenny Burns, Toya JohnsonRushing, Reginae Carter and LLyod pose for a photo and smile at the camera.

Larry Morrow, Kenny Burns, Toya Johnson-Rushing, Reginae Carter and Lloyd pose for a picture at The Great Gatsby Ball at Mardi Gras World on Jan. 12. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

It was a big weekend for the Six Ward Steppers as the social aid and pleasure club hosted a "Great Gatsby"-themed ball and second-lined with the Dumaine Street Ladies Auxiliary.

Why it matters: The Six Ward Steppers crowned New Orleans restaurateur Larry Morrow as king and named New Orleans native reality star Toya Johnson-Rushing as queen.

  • Morrow's New Orleans restaurants includes Morrow's, Sun Chong and Monday.
  • Johnson-Rushing is known for roles on "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" and "T.I. & Tiny." She and daughter Reginae Carter also starred in a 2023 show for WE tv.
Toya Johnson-Rushing and Larry Morrow pose for a photo with crowns.
Toya Johnson-Rushing and Larry Morrow pose for a photo after being crowned Queen Treme and King Treme. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Details: Morrow looked sharp, but it was Johnson-Rushing who stole the show with her glamorous gowns and headpieces dripping rhinestones.

  • See an Instagram video of Johnson-Rushing looking like royalty as she second-lined on Sunday.
  • The organization picked Johnson-Rushing as queen, according to a WWOZ interview with representatives from Six Ward Steppers, and Johnson-Rushing picked Morrow as her king.
Kainon Jasper, Lex Pierre-Louis, Larry Morrow, Him 500 and The Wallstreet Trapper pose for a photo.
Morrow (center) hosted several events this weekend — which coincided with his birthday — including The All Black Affair at the Contemporary Arts Center on Jan. 13. Pictured with him here at that event are Kainon Jasper, Lex Pierre-Louis, Him500 and The Wallstreet Trapper. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

What he said: "New Orleans has the RICHEST CULTURE in the World!" Morrow posted to Instagram.

  • "Describing yesterday's experience is beyond words; it's something you truly had to witness firsthand."
