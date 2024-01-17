1 hour ago - Things to Do
Toya Johnson-Rushing and Larry Morrow crowned royalty at Six Ward Steppers ball
It was a big weekend for the Six Ward Steppers as the social aid and pleasure club hosted a "Great Gatsby"-themed ball and second-lined with the Dumaine Street Ladies Auxiliary.
Why it matters: The Six Ward Steppers crowned New Orleans restaurateur Larry Morrow as king and named New Orleans native reality star Toya Johnson-Rushing as queen.
- Morrow's New Orleans restaurants includes Morrow's, Sun Chong and Monday.
- Johnson-Rushing is known for roles on "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" and "T.I. & Tiny." She and daughter Reginae Carter also starred in a 2023 show for WE tv.
Details: Morrow looked sharp, but it was Johnson-Rushing who stole the show with her glamorous gowns and headpieces dripping rhinestones.
- See an Instagram video of Johnson-Rushing looking like royalty as she second-lined on Sunday.
- The organization picked Johnson-Rushing as queen, according to a WWOZ interview with representatives from Six Ward Steppers, and Johnson-Rushing picked Morrow as her king.
What he said: "New Orleans has the RICHEST CULTURE in the World!" Morrow posted to Instagram.
- "Describing yesterday's experience is beyond words; it's something you truly had to witness firsthand."
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.