Feb 14, 2024 - Mardi Gras

Photos: 15+ New Orleans Mardi Gras costumes we love

A woman shimmies while someone snaps a photo of her, and a man dressed as a king cake baby walks past the camera.
A quick street scene as we headed into the Marigny from the French Quarter. Those king cake heads are hilarious. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

We came. We saw. We glittered. What a Mardi Gras, y'all.

Why it matters: We loved your creative costumes and wanted to share a few of our favorites.

Photo shows a person in a dress with a fan during Mardi Gras
A costume that looks good and will hold your beer? Yes, please. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Hi, Barbie! TV personalities are known for their on-air Mardi Gras costumes.

  • We're LOLing at WWL chief meteorologist Chris Franklin who dressed as Weird Barbie and anchor Devin Bartolotta who went as shirtless Ken.

The Fox 8 krewe went with country Beyoncé, LSU Coach Kim Mulkey and the King of Hearts.

The WDSU sports krewe also dressed as Coach Mulkey.

Yellow cab, anyone? We love a good pun.

Photo shows a person wearing a yellow cab hat costume
Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Cafe du Monde: an elegant beignet and cafe au lait-themed dress and hat.

Rawr! We love this Lisa Frank-themed leopard look with a beaded corset.

Photo shows Professor Carl Nivale in costume in the French Quarter
Oh, look! It's Professor Carl Nivale in the French Quarter. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows two women dressed for Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras + Valentine's Day = adorable costume. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Group costume: This family did a satirical crawfish costume and is jokingly giving out loans for the record prices.

Photo shows a woman in a gold costume
A costumed reveler is seen in the French Quarter. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Photo shows two revelers in costumes at a Mardi Gras parade
Check out those headdresses that feature a Dong Phuong king cake, a poboy and a Molly's frozen Irish coffee. Excellent work, y'all. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Zapp's and Popeyes?!?

Photo shows a hurricane-themed costume
This hurricane-inspired headdress on a Dames des Perlage member is spectacular. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Lego time!

Photo shows a group of women wearing sequins and big headdresses.
Sequins and big headdresses are always a winning combo for Mardi Gras. Photo: Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Parade photos

The krewes never fail to entertain. Miss one? Check out the photo highlights.

