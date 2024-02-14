Photos: 15+ New Orleans Mardi Gras costumes we love
We came. We saw. We glittered. What a Mardi Gras, y'all.
Why it matters: We loved your creative costumes and wanted to share a few of our favorites.
Hi, Barbie! TV personalities are known for their on-air Mardi Gras costumes.
- We're LOLing at WWL chief meteorologist Chris Franklin who dressed as Weird Barbie and anchor Devin Bartolotta who went as shirtless Ken.
The Fox 8 krewe went with country Beyoncé, LSU Coach Kim Mulkey and the King of Hearts.
The WDSU sports krewe also dressed as Coach Mulkey.
Yellow cab, anyone? We love a good pun.
Cafe du Monde: an elegant beignet and cafe au lait-themed dress and hat.
Rawr! We love this Lisa Frank-themed leopard look with a beaded corset.
Group costume: This family did a satirical crawfish costume and is jokingly giving out loans for the record prices.
Zapp's and Popeyes?!?
Lego time!
Parade photos
The krewes never fail to entertain. Miss one? Check out the photo highlights.
