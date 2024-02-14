Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A quick street scene as we headed into the Marigny from the French Quarter. Those king cake heads are hilarious. Image: Chelsea Brasted/Axios We came. We saw. We glittered. What a Mardi Gras, y'all. Why it matters: We loved your creative costumes and wanted to share a few of our favorites. Send us pictures of your faves at [email protected].

A costume that looks good and will hold your beer? Yes, please. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Hi, Barbie! TV personalities are known for their on-air Mardi Gras costumes.

We're LOLing at WWL chief meteorologist Chris Franklin who dressed as Weird Barbie and anchor Devin Bartolotta who went as shirtless Ken.

The Fox 8 krewe went with country Beyoncé, LSU Coach Kim Mulkey and the King of Hearts.

The WDSU sports krewe also dressed as Coach Mulkey.

Yellow cab, anyone? We love a good pun.

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Cafe du Monde: an elegant beignet and cafe au lait-themed dress and hat.

Rawr! We love this Lisa Frank-themed leopard look with a beaded corset.

Oh, look! It's Professor Carl Nivale in the French Quarter. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Mardi Gras + Valentine's Day = adorable costume. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Group costume: This family did a satirical crawfish costume and is jokingly giving out loans for the record prices.

A costumed reveler is seen in the French Quarter. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Check out those headdresses that feature a Dong Phuong king cake, a poboy and a Molly's frozen Irish coffee. Excellent work, y'all. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Zapp's and Popeyes?!?

This hurricane-inspired headdress on a Dames des Perlage member is spectacular. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Lego time!

Sequins and big headdresses are always a winning combo for Mardi Gras. Photo: Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Parade photos

The krewes never fail to entertain. Miss one? Check out the photo highlights.