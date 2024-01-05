Louisiana crawfish shortage blamed on drought and extreme heat
Crawfish producers say there's a shortage in Louisiana, placing blame on last year's record heat and extreme drought, according to Meg Farris at WWL.
Why it matters: It's not spring in New Orleans until you've pinched the tails, sucked the heads and washed everything down with an Abita Strawberry.
Driving the news: Seafood shops tell Farris that crawfish may arrive in the coming weeks, but they are going to be smaller and expensive.
By the numbers: Live crawfish could be more than $7 per pound early in the season, Farris writes.
- For comparison, live crawfish were $3.88 per pound in January 2022, according to KLFY.
Meanwhile, vendors in Texas are also reporting a crawfish shortage that's leading to higher prices.
State of play: 2023 was one of the New Orleans' driest years in nearly eight decades, according to the National Weather Service.
- Louisiana also had its hottest summer on record, and several cities, including New Orleans, broke their daily heat records.
Zoom in: 99% of Louisiana remains in a drought, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor. A year ago, it was less than 6%.
