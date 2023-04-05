When the craving for boiled crawfish strikes, you may not always have a backyard boil on the schedule. That's where local New Orleans restaurants come in. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/ Axios

It goes without saying that the best New Orleans crawfish boils are found in backyards, where newspaper-laden tables creak under the weight and heat of bright red mudbugs, potatoes, sausage, mushrooms, garlic and citrus.

But when a backyard boil isn’t on the docket, it’s time to head to local restaurants, where you can count on a fresh pot reliably boiling anytime they’re in season.

Though there are blessedly many other New Orleans seafood restaurants, bars and pop-ups beyond this list, here are seven of our favorite places to pinch, peel and eat up.

Location: 236 N. Carrollton Ave.

Order ahead: Call 504-488-7503.

Beyond the boil: Look for crave-worthy po-boys like the Peacemaker, a surf-and-turf option with fried shrimp, roast beef debris and melty Swiss cheese.

Order ahead: Order online through Toast.

Location: 4323 Bienville St.

Beyond the boil: Expect the usual fried seafood platters and po-boys, but look to the apps for the fun stuff, like crawfish Rangoon and jambalaya-coated cheese fries.

Location: 7742 LA-23, Belle Chasse

Order ahead: Call 504-393-7303.

Beyond the boil: Stop by after 5pm for the all-you-can-eat boiled special, but make sure to throw in an order of the fried frog legs or crawfish eggrolls to share.

Location: 5321 Franklin Ave.

Order ahead: Order through the restaurant website or call 504-259-0828.

Beyond the boil: Sure, crawfish is in the name, but chef Shaggy Davis and his gang are also well-known for barbecue, so try the Gentilly Reuben with its slow-cooked brisket pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye.

Locations and where to call ahead:

2730 S. Broad Ave., 504-821-4722

1479 N. Claiborne Ave., 504-948-6000

1901 Almonaster Ave., 504-945-5447

7020 Read Blvd., 504-241-1396

Beyond the boil: The Nguyens' beloved restaurants serve up po-boys and platters year-round, so for something different, ask for the family's fried rice instead of fries, or cure a hangover with a hot bowl of yakamein.

Location: 279 Hickory Ave., Harahan

Order ahead: Call (504) 738-1116.

Beyond the boil: Beyond the boil, there's plenty on chef Jason Seither's menu to keep you entertained. Try the shrimp remoulade Pee-Paw po-boy or the Delacroix nachos, with house-made chips piled high with blackened Gulf fish, boiled shrimp and snow crab salad.

Locations:

841 Iberville St.

1713 Lake Ave., Metairie

2200 Magazine St.

Order ahead: Order online through ChowNow links on the restaurant site.

Beyond the boil: Look for the New Orleans classics at this Bucktown-born legend, like barbecue shrimp or blackened redfish topped with crawfish etouffee.

