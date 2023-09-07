New Orleans suffers through its hottest summer on record

Share on email (opens in new window)

New Orleans just marked its hottest summer on record, with temperatures in June, July and August shattering previous highs.

New Orleans also had its hottest recorded day ever: 105, smashing the previous record of 102 set in 1980.

Why it matters: 32 people have died this summer in Louisiana from heat-related causes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the state had nearly 600 wildfires in August, and drought conditions are worsening.

By the numbers: New Orleans this year beat the previous summer record set in 2016, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.

August set a new all-time record for the hottest month, and July was the hottest July on record, forecasters said. This year also had the most 100°F days in New Orleans.

Slidell and Baton Rouge broke their summer records as well.

Threat level: The extreme heat is even more concerning during the height of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Any storm-related power outage would be more dangerous because of the oppressive heat, officials say, and evacuations will be a higher priority if the city is threatened.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an emergency declaration Aug. 8 related to the heat, citing the threat of tropical weather as why it will be in effect until Oct. 1. The state later followed, unlocking more government resources.

Context: Other Southern cities also set records for their hottest June-through-August periods, including Miami, Houston and Corpus Christi, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

And, this most likely was the hottest summer on record globally, according to preliminary data.

The backdrop: Climate change is causing heat waves to be more intense, longer-lasting and more frequent. Studies in recent years have shown that some extreme heat events were virtually impossible without human-caused climate change.

Zoom in: Cooling centers are open to the public in New Orleans.

Entergy Louisiana has suspended disconnections through Sept. 9, when the state's emergency declaration expires.

