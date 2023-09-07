New Orleans suffers through its hottest summer on record
New Orleans just marked its hottest summer on record, with temperatures in June, July and August shattering previous highs.
- New Orleans also had its hottest recorded day ever: 105, smashing the previous record of 102 set in 1980.
Why it matters: 32 people have died this summer in Louisiana from heat-related causes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the state had nearly 600 wildfires in August, and drought conditions are worsening.
By the numbers: New Orleans this year beat the previous summer record set in 2016, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell.
- August set a new all-time record for the hottest month, and July was the hottest July on record, forecasters said. This year also had the most 100°F days in New Orleans.
- Slidell and Baton Rouge broke their summer records as well.
Threat level: The extreme heat is even more concerning during the height of the Atlantic hurricane season.
- Any storm-related power outage would be more dangerous because of the oppressive heat, officials say, and evacuations will be a higher priority if the city is threatened.
- Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an emergency declaration Aug. 8 related to the heat, citing the threat of tropical weather as why it will be in effect until Oct. 1. The state later followed, unlocking more government resources.
Context: Other Southern cities also set records for their hottest June-through-August periods, including Miami, Houston and Corpus Christi, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.
- And, this most likely was the hottest summer on record globally, according to preliminary data.
The backdrop: Climate change is causing heat waves to be more intense, longer-lasting and more frequent. Studies in recent years have shown that some extreme heat events were virtually impossible without human-caused climate change.
Zoom in: Cooling centers are open to the public in New Orleans.
- Entergy Louisiana has suspended disconnections through Sept. 9, when the state's emergency declaration expires.
