This summer was the hottest on record in Houston, and it's only going to get worse.

Driving the news: Harris County is forecasted to have 29 more days that feel like 100 degrees or more in coming decades, per an analysis by the First Street Foundation.

Why it matters: In the next three decades, there will be an emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois due to anticipated warming.

Not to mention, it already feels like we're melting.

Details: Harris County is forecast to have 69 days that feel like 100 degrees or more in 2023 — and 98 such days in 2053.

Threat level: Right now more than 8 million Americans live with extreme heat, which is defined as having a maximum heat index of greater than 125°F, the First Street Foundation's peer-reviewed heat model shows.

That number is expected to balloon to 107 million people in the next 30 years.

Between the lines: The term "climate change" appears only once in the new 183-page state water plan published by the Texas Water Development Board, the chief state water planning agency — and then only in a journal article title in the reference section.

"Global warming" doesn't appear at all.

