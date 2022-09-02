2 hours ago - News

Texas is only getting hotter

Shafaq Patel
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

This summer was the hottest on record in Houston, and it's only going to get worse.

Driving the news: Harris County is forecasted to have 29 more days that feel like 100 degrees or more in coming decades, per an analysis by the First Street Foundation.

Why it matters: In the next three decades, there will be an emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois due to anticipated warming.

  • Not to mention, it already feels like we're melting.

Details: Harris County is forecast to have 69 days that feel like 100 degrees or more in 2023 — and 98 such days in 2053.

Threat level: Right now more than 8 million Americans live with extreme heat, which is defined as having a maximum heat index of greater than 125°F, the First Street Foundation's peer-reviewed heat model shows.

  • That number is expected to balloon to 107 million people in the next 30 years.

Between the lines: The term "climate change" appears only once in the new 183-page state water plan published by the Texas Water Development Board, the chief state water planning agency — and then only in a journal article title in the reference section.

  • "Global warming" doesn't appear at all.

The bottom line: Time to start investing in better sunscreen.

