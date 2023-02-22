Who's running for Nashville mayor in 2023

Mayor John Cooper is not running for re-election, creating a wide-open race.

State of play: The deadline to qualify to run for mayor of Nashville is May 18. The general election takes place Aug. 3, and the runoff election takes place Sept. 14. Republican lawmakers are pushing a bill to abolish local runoff elections.

Currently running:

Natisha Brooks, former Republican candidate for Congress

Fran Bush, former school board member representing southeast Davidson County

Jim Gingrich, Nashville newcomer and former AllianceBernstein COO

Sharon Hurt, at-large Metro Council member and former nonprofit executive

Freddie O'Connell, two-term Metro Council member representing Germantown, downtown and Music Row

Matt Wiltshire, former Metro official working on economic development and affordable housing issues

Jeff Yarbro, state senator representing Sylvan Park to Antioch

Not running:

Megan Barry, former Nashville mayor

Mayor John Cooper

Bob Freeman, state representative

Bob Mendes, at-large Metro Council member

Possible candidates:

Alice Rolli, businessperson and neighborhood activist

Odessa Kelly, equity and social justice activist

Carol Swain, conservative commentator and retired Vanderbilt professor

Vivian Wilhoite, Davidson County property assessor and former Metro Council member

Editor's note: This story will be updated as the race progresses. Check back for updates.