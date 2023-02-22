Who's running for Nashville mayor in 2023
Mayor John Cooper is not running for re-election, creating a wide-open race.
State of play: The deadline to qualify to run for mayor of Nashville is May 18. The general election takes place Aug. 3, and the runoff election takes place Sept. 14. Republican lawmakers are pushing a bill to abolish local runoff elections.
Currently running:
Natisha Brooks, former Republican candidate for Congress
Fran Bush, former school board member representing southeast Davidson County
Jim Gingrich, Nashville newcomer and former AllianceBernstein COO
Sharon Hurt, at-large Metro Council member and former nonprofit executive
Freddie O'Connell, two-term Metro Council member representing Germantown, downtown and Music Row
Matt Wiltshire, former Metro official working on economic development and affordable housing issues
Jeff Yarbro, state senator representing Sylvan Park to Antioch
Not running:
Megan Barry, former Nashville mayor
Mayor John Cooper
Bob Freeman, state representative
Bob Mendes, at-large Metro Council member
Possible candidates:
Alice Rolli, businessperson and neighborhood activist
Odessa Kelly, equity and social justice activist
Carol Swain, conservative commentator and retired Vanderbilt professor
Vivian Wilhoite, Davidson County property assessor and former Metro Council member
Editor's note: This story will be updated as the race progresses. Check back for updates.
