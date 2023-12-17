This year challenged us. That's evident when you look back at the top stories of 2023.

State of play: For many, it marked the first full year without pandemic-influenced routines. Yet as we emerged, we faced the headwinds of skyrocketing inflation — higher costs for groceries, gas and other necessities. And we endured other hardships.

Mortgage rates made it harder to buy a home in the Denver area

Drug overdoses, largely due to fentanyl, claimed hundreds of lives.

Gun violence continued to ripple through our community.

Yes, but: We persevered.

We lent a helping hand. We comforted those in need. And we celebrated victories and moments of joy with even more exuberance.

What to know: Here's a look at the top 10 stories in Colorado in 2023, and how they shaped us.

New Broncos coach: A spark of optimism started the year for Denver Broncos fans with the hiring of head coach Sean Payton, a Super Bowl champion.

East High School shooting: The third episode of gun violence on East's campus in an eight-month span ended with the death of one student and injuries to two staff members.

The violence led Denver's school board to bring police back to high school campuses and forced a reckoning in the November election.

Migrants arrive: All year long, migrants arrived by busload, pushing the city shelters and resources to the brink. The city has now helped more than 30,000.

Nuggets win championship: The Denver Nuggets won the NBA title for the first time behind the play of one of the league's best, Nikola Jokić, and we celebrated in the streets.

Mushrooms go mainstream: The legalization of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado made the state the focal point for a global movement, drawing major events about the issue.

Denver's new leader: A change of the guard after 12 years took place in Denver with the election of Mike Johnston after a protracted campaign and two rounds of voting.

Homelessness spikes: How to house people living on the streets, often in makeshift tent camps, dominated the attention of leaders in the metro area. The number of people experiencing homelessness also jumped 32%.

Coach Prime: Boulder became the center of the college sports world with University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders' early wins and big swagger.

Michelin stars: The arrival of the Michelin Guide in Colorado put the state on the culinary map nationwide, with five restaurants receiving a star.

McClain trials: More than four years after his death, Elijah McClain's case went to court with trials for the police officers and paramedics who restrained him.