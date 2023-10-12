Jury finds one Colorado police officer guilty in death of Elijah McClain, acquits second

Share on email (opens in new window)

People shut down roadways in both directions to demand justice for Elijah McClain on June 27, 2020 in Aurora. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

A jury on Thursday rendered two guilty verdicts for a Colorado police officer in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man whose case drew national attention. The second officer charged was found not guilty.

Details: Aurora, Colo. Officer Randy Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. His sentencing is set for Jan. 5.

Former officer Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty on all counts.

Why it matters: The conviction of Roedema marks a legal victory for family and civil rights advocates who demanded accountability for McClain's death.

The trial also marks the first test for the prosecution and could set the tone for the coming trials of a third officer and two paramedics who are also charged in McClain's killing.

His death spurred new laws and prompted more police oversight in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

What they're saying: Speaking outside the courtroom following the verdicts, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said his team "knew this prosecution would be difficult" but he is "deeply proud" of the work they've done, adding that prosecutors "presented the strongest case they could."

"Today's verdict is about accountability," Weiser said. "Hopefully [it] can be a sign of healing."

Weiser declined to take questions since state prosecutors have more trials ahead.

Catch up quick: Law enforcement confronted McClain, a massage therapist, on Aug. 24, 2019, while he was walking home from a convenience store. A 911 caller had reported a suspicious person wearing a ski mask.

Officers subsequently put him in a chokehold and restrained him before paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine.

He suffered cardiac arrest and was declared brain dead on Aug. 27. McClain was taken off life support three days later.

Flashback: In 2019, the local district attorney declined to press charges against police or paramedics, but the case was reopened in 2020 after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis asked state Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate amid mounting pressure from Black Lives Matter activists.

In 2021, a grand jury tasked by Weiser to examine the case returned a 32-count indictment against the five Aurora first responders involved.

Details: A 12-person jury seated for the Roedema and Rosenblatt trial began deliberations late Tuesday afternoon.

What's next: The trial for Aurora officer Nathan Woodyard is scheduled to begin Friday.

The two paramedics involved, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, have a hearing in November.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from Attorney General Phil Weiser.