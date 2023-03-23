Denver school board votes for police in high schools following East High shooting

From left: Superintendent Alex Marrero, school board vice president Auon'tai M. Anderson and school board president Xóchitl Gaytán during a press conference on March 23, 2023, in downtown Denver. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Denver's school board on Thursday unanimously voted to suspend a policy banning school resource officers, just a day after two deans at East High were shot by a student.

Driving the news: The plan outlined in a memo directs Superintendent Alex Marrero to work with Mayor Michael Hancock to pay for two armed police officers at all high schools through the remainder of the academic year.

It will be in effect until June 30.

Marrero will also work on a long-term, districtwide safety plan that calls for staffing high schools with two mental health professionals, like social workers or therapists.

The memo was issued after a five-hour, closed-door board meeting.

Why it matters: Thursday's action reverses the board's 2020 decision to remove SROs following George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis.

What they're saying: "We have not flip-flopped, what we are doing is we are including more community engagement," school board president Xóchitl Gaytán told reporters on Thursday.

"This is the right way forward," Marrero said.

Between the lines: 17-year-old Austin Lyle, the suspected shooter police say, was on probation for a weapons charge, according to the Denver Post. District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement he died by suicide on Wednesday.

Marrero said East High School staff were aware of Lyle's criminal background. He was under an agreement to be patted down each day.

The superintendent said even if an armed school resource officer had been present on Wednesday, the officer would not have been able to pat down Lyle — unless there was probable cause to search him.

The other side: Public figures in Denver including former House Speaker Terrance Carroll warned about knee-jerk reactions to the shooting.

"Politics is naturally reactive and we are seeing that played out right now in the aftermath of the East High shootings," Carroll tweeted.

The intrigue: Hundreds of students made their way to the Capitol Thursday to call on state lawmakers to pass five gun control bills.

The district gave Friday off to all students.

The bottom line: The decision to put armed police officers in district schools is supported by Hancock and McCann, who both issued statements this week backing the effort.