Two school administrators were injured in a shooting by a Black, juvenile male student at Denver East High School on Wednesday, police said in a news briefing.

Driving the news: Denver Public Schools confirmed on social media that two school administrators had been shot just before 10am and were transported to area hospitals.

The suspect has not yet been captured, and officials say he is "armed and dangerous." Police say they know his identity and will conduct a search warrant at his residence.

Details: Denver police chief Ron Thomas said the male student was enlisted in a safety plan that required he be patted down daily before entering the school. As he was patted down Wednesday, he pulled out a gun and shot two administrators, then fled.

One of the staff members is in critical condition undergoing surgery, and the other is in serious but stable condition and able to speak, authorities said.

Of note: Paramedics were already on campus responding to a student having an allergic reaction at the time of the shooting. Officials said they played a key role in quickly responding to the administrators' injuries and getting them help.

DPS began releasing students shortly before 11:30am. Officials tweeted parents can pick their kids up at 17th and Esplanade or if students drove they will be escorted to their cars. Others who ride buses will be held until they arrive.

What's next: Superintendent Alex Marrero announced classes at East High will be canceled for the rest of the week.

Two officers will be assigned to East for the remainder of the school year, Thomas said.

What they're saying: Mayor Michael Hancock said he spoke to parents at the scene, who expressed frustration. "We will find that suspect and we will hold that suspect accountable," he said.

The big picture: The shootings come after East High student Luis Garcia was shot in February near the school's campus. He died March 1.

Students across the city are calling for more safety measures in schools.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.