Point-in-time count shows sharp rise in homelessness across metro Denver

An encampment of unhoused people near 20th and Curtis in downtown Denver on April 13, 2023. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The number of people experiencing homelessness in metro Denver rose significantly this year compared to 2022, with more families enduring the hardship for the first time.

Why it matters: The sharp rise illustrates how homelessness is only worsening despite millions of dollars being spent by local governments to provide spaces for sheltering and permanent housing.

By the numbers: 9,065 people — a 31.7% increase — were listed as unhoused during the annual point-in-time count on Jan. 30, according to data released Monday by the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI).

70% (6,302) are sheltered, meaning they're staying in emergency shelters or transitional housing, while the remaining (2,763) are unsheltered, living in places like cars, parks or sidewalks.

Families experiencing homelessness rose across the region, from 1,277 last year to 2,101 this year. The number of people who were homeless for the first time rose too from 2,634 to 3,996.

Between the lines: Inflation, housing costs and the drying up of pandemic relief money are leading to more people struggling to pay rent, facing evictions and ending up homeless, Jamie Rife, MDHI's executive director, said in a release Monday.

Details: The count is a single-day snapshot, but it's required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide information about the homeless population.

It covers seven counties: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson.

Zoom in: Denver, the largest of the seven counties covered in the count, has 5,818 homeless people.