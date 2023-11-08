Data: Denver Elections Division; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Preliminary results in Denver's school board race show candidates backed by the teachers union are headed for defeat, according to unofficial figures from the Denver Elections Division.

Why it matters: The outcome of the race — one that's drawn more than $1 million in campaign spending — will set the tone for local discussions about education in Denver for years to come, from school safety to declining enrollment.

The troubled school board is currently controlled by a majority of union-backed members.

State of play: For the open, at-large seat, former Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman — who's backed by the Denver Classroom Teachers Association — stood at 25.7% compared to 62.6% for challenger John Youngquist, a former principal endorsed by Denver Families Action, an education reform organization. That's based on 8:30pm returns.

In District 1, incumbent and union-backed Scott Baldermann was down with 44% of the vote compared to Kimberlee Sia's 56%.

In District 5, incumbent and union pick Charmaine Lindsay was losing to Marlene De La Rosa, 24% to 59.2%, respectively. Adam Slutzker, a former teacher, had received 16.8%.

Of note: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has endorsed all three reform-minded challengers — Youngquist, Sia, and De La Rosa.

Between the lines: Paul Ballenger dropped out of the at-large race in October, but his name still appeared on the ballot.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include results from the 8:30pm ballot results.