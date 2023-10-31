Denver school board race turns negative amid big spending

Share on email (opens in new window)

More than $1 million in campaign spending. Dark-money attack mailers. And a TV commercial.

What's happening: This year's election for Denver school board is big-time politics.

The citywide at-large race is even turning negative with candidate Kwame Spearman decrying a mailer sent by supporters of rival John Youngquist as racist, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

It also attacked Spearman in a mailer that featured him on one side under the label of "bully" and a sad white child on the other. Spearman, who is black, called the juxtaposition "dog whistling."

Why it matters: This is not normal for school board races.

State of play: A dark-money organization affiliated with charter schools called Better Leaders, Stronger Schools is behind the escalated campaign.

Formed in 2021, the group is affiliated with Denver Families for Public Schools and works to elect charter-friendly candidates.

Be smart: Right now, all seven school board members are backed by the local teachers union, as well as Spearman in the at-large race.

Follow the money: Better Leaders is outspending the local teachers union 4 to 1 and aired the first TV ad in a Denver school board race in recent memory.

The negative mailer also references Spearman's previous tenure as the CEO of Tattered Cover, where employees accused him of being a bully.

What to know: Youngquist, 57, is a former teacher, principal and school district administrator who served two stints as the leader at East High School, where his two daughters currently go to school. He currently works with a youth-focused gang intervention program.

Spearman, 39, ran for Denver mayor but dropped out of the race before the election. He stepped down as CEO of the troubled Tattered Cover bookstore earlier this year.

Details: Both candidates support school choice for parents and the return of police officers to schools. But Spearman has pledged to remove the officers by the end of his first term.

Youngquist's top priority is tripling the number of health clinics for students inside schools, while Spearman is focused on building affordable housing for teachers on district-owned land.

