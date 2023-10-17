Denver mayor's school board endorsements rekindle fight with teachers union

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mike Johnston's bad blood with the Colorado teachers union is following him into City Hall.

Driving the news: The Denver mayor is wading into November's local school board elections by endorsing three candidates aligned with education reformers — not the slate backed by the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, the local union.

He announced support Tuesday for Kimberlee Sia in District 1, Marlene De La Rosa in District 5 and John Youngquist for the citywide seat.

In a statement, Johnston said the candidates have "a demonstrated record as collaborative problem solvers" and "bring the change, experience, and community voice that our school board needs in this moment."

Why it matters: Even as the new mayor scrambles to handle a migrant crisis, get 1,000 people experiencing homelessness into housing, and fill his own cabinet, he is seeking to extend his influence to local schools, citing his experience as a former principal.

The backstory: Johnston's endorsements rekindle a decade-long feud with the educators union, dating back to his work as a state senator when he pushed an overhaul of the teacher performance standards.

The union blasted him during a 2018 bid for governor and their opposition helped doom his campaign.

The other side: The Denver teachers union is backing incumbents Charmaine Lindsay in the northwest District 5 and Scott Baldermann in the southeast District 1.