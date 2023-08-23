Denver sees another uptick in migrant arrivals

Migrants are arriving in Denver seeking help in large numbers again, city data shows.

Driving the news: Occupancy has been growing since late July, when around 500 people were being sheltered. As of Tuesday afternoon, that number had swelled to 818, according to city data.

At least 104 people arrived in Denver on Monday, and another 68 folks arrived on Tuesday.

Yes, but: The city's situation is "stable" and not at an emergency level, city spokesperson Adriana Lopez tells us via email.

Why it matters: The uptick is happening as city leaders have yet to solidify a plan for continuing to provide services to migrants.

It's been over a month since plans to contract migrant services out to a private company were scrapped over concerns about its reputation.

State of play: Mayor Mike Johnston is working with city agencies and community leaders to draft a new request for proposals that allows local organizations to bid on specific services, rather than overseeing all aid, his spokesperson Jordan Fuja tells us.

Those services could include shelter, meals, transportation and donations management.

The revised process is aimed at making it easier for organizations to bid on services, knowing they wouldn't be responsible for all care, Fuja says.

Threat level: Former Mayor Michael Hancock made it clear that the city could not continue paying for services from its own coffers.

Zoom in: In May, Hancock joined Gov. Jared Polis in demanding money from the federal government.

But that hasn't materialized — Denver has spent more than $23 million to provide services to over 15,000 migrants who began arriving in large numbers in December, yet has only received $909,000 from the federal government.

Of note: Denver is eligible to receive $8.6 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to the city.

The intrigue: It's unclear what's drawing the most recent increase in arrivals.

A previous, larger influx in May was connected to the expiration of a federal policy called Title 42.

Between the lines: Many migrants arriving in Denver don't intend to make the city their final destination. Instead, they use Denver as a hub to go elsewhere, including Chicago, which has been facing its own migrant crisis in the past year.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Denver has bought about 6,400 migrants bus and Amtrak tickets at a cost of more than $2.3 million. Nearly a third of migrants getting those tickets are traveling to the midwest city.

What they're saying: Individual tickets are purchased based on destination requests directly from migrants, Denver Human Services spokesperson Victoria Aguilar said in a statement last week.