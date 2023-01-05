The 3,500-plus migrants who've arrived in Denver over the past month are straining city services and testing its status as a sanctuary for migrants.

Why it matters: The city has built a reputation as a destination for migrants due its resources, economy and central geography.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock signed a bill into law in 2017 codifying the city's resistance to work with federal immigration enforcement, along with legal defense and coordinated assistance, shortly after Donald Trump was elected president.

At the time, the mayor said his intent was to let Denver's refugee and immigrant communities know: "We've got your backs."

What we know: Denver is operating — at capacity — a reception center, two emergency shelters, an overflow shelter, and several hotels and shelters managed by community partners.

The city teamed up with the state of Colorado to launch a fund to pay for services, while clothing donations are collected.

Meanwhile, nonprofits and private businesses are being called on to provide additional resources and services.

The big picture: Jennifer Piper of the American Friends Service Committee, one of the organizations working with the city, says migrants flocking to Denver is part of a new normal, and she expects the trend to persist.

She noted the city and its partners must explore long-term solutions, including asking the federal government to make it easier for people seeking refuge and asylum to come to the U.S. by creating safer — more dignified — ports of entry.

What we're hearing: Piper tells Axios that Denver is a hub to other cities, making it a good starting point.

"...It is part of the reason why some folks decide to make it work here," Piper said about Denver's desirability. Between one-third and half of the migrants who come to Colorado ultimately stay, she added.

Zoom in: Ernesto Jose Aponte Acosta, 37, arrived in Colorado with his family last fall from Venezuela, he told Axios Denver in Spanish.

He and five family members — including a 1-year-old — trekked across multiple countries and two continents, leaving his home for the same reason many do: Economic and social turmoil.

He said friends told him migrants were treated well in Denver, and he's determining whether he can stay permanently.

Yes, but: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' administration responded to the uptick of migrant arrivals — whose immigration status is unknown — by busing some this week to their intended, out-of-state destinations to clear a backlog caused by harsh winter weather.