Gov. Jared Polis with Denver Mayor Michal Hancock in the background during a press conference in Denver on Nov. 17, 2020. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michal Hancock are calling on federal authorities to provide more money to manage an expected increase in migrants entering the U.S. as Title 42 is set to expire.

Why it matters: Denver has spent more than $14 million housing and providing services for migrants who began arriving in large groups in December, a number that's likely to grow as border crossings spike.

More than 8,000 migrants have received help from the city since winter.

Details: Title 42 is a pandemic-era policy that has allowed the country to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants arriving in the United States, including those seeking asylum.

It's expected to end Thursday along with the COVID-19 emergency declaration.

Driving the news: Polis and Hancock sent a letter dated May 6 requesting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security provide more money to help manage migrants arriving here, though they didn't specify an amount, according to a statement issued Monday.

The two are concerned about reimbursement for the city and state "shouldering this unprecedented federal responsibility," the letter states.

What they're saying: "We want to reiterate that non-border jurisdictions are very much impacted by this crisis," Hancock and Polis wrote in the letter.

The big picture: The policy's expiration is likely to trigger a surge in people arriving at the border.

Denver in a statement on Monday said its emergency shelters are nearing capacity after roughly 200 daily arrivals in the last four days — a spike from the 20 to 30 people who arrived on a daily basis in March and April.

Zoom in: Starting on Monday, the city says it's following federal guidelines and only providing emergency shelter to people who have previously met with U.S. immigration authorities.