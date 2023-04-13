Denver wants to change the way it pays for services for migrants who continue arriving here.

Driving the news: Denver's Chief Financial Officer Margaret Danuser tells us the city is spending roughly $800,000 a week in migrant services — an amount projected to cost the city up to $20 million for resources provided from December through June of this year.

Services include housing, meals, and bus or airline tickets to take people elsewhere.

Why it matters: The city will need to use money from its $32.5 million contingency fund to pay for the estimated spending.

The new strategy was unveiled recently during a briefing led by the city's human services department, which is primarily overseeing services.

Danuser said the contingency money differs from the city's rainy day fund, which primarily covers emergencies like revenue shortfalls.

The big picture: As of Tuesday, the city has served more than 6,300 migrants, city human services department spokesperson Victoria Aguilar told us.

The migrants, who are primarily from Venezuela, started arriving in large numbers in early December.

At least 762 people were getting city services as of Tuesday. The city monitors arrivals and departures daily.

What they're saying: "This is an issue that takes place thousands of miles from Denver, but has impacted the city greatly," Danuser told Denver City Council last week.

By the numbers: The city has spent $9.9 million on migrant sheltering efforts since December 2022.

Danuser told the city council last week that they have received $2.5 million in state grants, and have applied for an additional $1 million grant.

The city has applied for $2.8 million from FEMA's emergency shelter program.

Yes, but: Denver is looking for a service provider to manage migrant services, issuing a request for proposals in January to find an agency. Danuser said the city received proposals on March 20.

Zoom in: Executive Director Jay Morein told council members last week it's keeping the locations of four sheltering sites for migrants confidential for their safety.