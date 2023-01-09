Colorado's egg shortage drives up prices — but relief could be coming
Colorado shoppers who've shelled out more money on eggs in recent months may have something to get egg-cited about.
What's happening: Pricey eggs are starting to retreat from December's record highs, albeit slowly, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.
- The nationwide cooldown comes after the price of a carton soared 49% in November, hitting an average of $3.59 a dozen, compared to a year earlier, according to the Consumer Price Index.
- Apart from inflation and consumer demand, costs have also been driven up by the deadly avian influenza outbreak — the worst in U.S. history — which has killed more than 6 million birds in Colorado, including eight commercial flocks, per the USDA.
Driving the news: The egg shortage coincides with a new state law that requires locally-raised chickens be cage-free if their eggs are sold in grocery stores, which has also disrupted the supply chain.
- Some grocery stores, including Whole Foods, are now limiting egg carton purchases to two per person.
- The issue is also impacting Denver restaurants. Hoja, for example, announced this month it would no longer serve eggs in its breakfast burritos due in large part to rising prices.
🥚 By the numbers: We popped into a number of Denver grocery stores to scope out the best deals for a dozen eggs. Fair warning: They may not be in stock at your neighborhood location.
Walmart: $2.22
- Great Value large and Grade A white eggs
Ideal Market: $3.29
- 365 by Whole Foods Market Outdoor Access large Grade A white eggs
Trader Joe's: $3.29
- Trader Joe's cage-free large Grade A brown eggs
Sprouts: $3.29
- Sprouts cage-free large Grade A white eggs
Whole Foods: $3.29
- 365 by Whole Foods Market Outdoor Access large Grade A brown eggs
Safeway: $5.29
- Oak Glen Grade B eggs
King Soopers: $5.49, on sale ($5.99 regular price)
- Organic Valley free-range large Grade A brown eggs
