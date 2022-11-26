Avian flu outbreak in U.S. worst on record, over 50 million birds dead

At least 50.54 million birds have died this year from the Avian flu, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Why it matters: This represents the highest amount of deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds since 50.5 million died from an outbreak in 2015, according to Reuters.

Details: The bird flu can kill birds once they're infected, according to Reuters. After a bird tests positive, entire culls are killed to control the spread of the disease.

The big picture: The U.S. outbreak began in February of this year and has spread across 46 different states so far, according to the USDA.

The outbreak brought a turkey shortage to the United States for Thanksgiving, limiting the amount of 20-pound turkeys available, Axios' Kelly Tyko and Emily Peck write. Although snagging a turkey was still very possible for much of the country.

Data: USDA; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Of note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding unprotected contact with wild or domestic birds, especially if they look sick or if they're dead.

Bird infections in people can happen after prolonged and unprotected exposure, the CDC says.

