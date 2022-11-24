These counties have more turkeys than people

Note: Farmed turkeys only; Data: USDA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Some pockets of the U.S. have more turkeys than people, even with turkey populations have been scarce nationwide this season.

Details: Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that at least five counties have more than 100 turkeys per person:

Swift County, Minn. (148 turkeys per human)

McPherson County, S.D. (115)

Highland County, Va. (109)

Sanpete County, Utah (105)

Carroll County, Ark. (103)

Zoom in: According to 2017 USDA data, turkey populations are mostly concentrated in the Midwest and eastern United States, with small pockets in Utah and California.

The big picture: The U.S. government has been warning this Thanksgiving season about a shortage of turkey, Axios' Kelly Tyko and Emily Peck write. In fact, avian flu outbreaks this year have made it hard to find 20-pound turkeys in parts of the country.

