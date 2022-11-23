What stores are open on Thanksgiving and holiday hours
Most retailers will be closed this Thanksgiving for the third year in a row including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and department stores.
The big picture: Gone are the days when Black Friday in-person shopping started on Thanksgiving before the turkey was served.
- COVID transformed Black Friday from a few short days to more than a month of back-to-back sales in stores and online.
- It also led more grocery stores to close for Thanksgiving or further reduce holiday hours.
Meanwhile, there's a mix of restaurants open on the holiday — some serving turkey dinners — but hours vary and are limited.
Stores open on Thanksgiving 2022
Expect to find more stores closed on Thanksgiving than open. The following retailers will open most of their stores but hours vary.
Yes, but: Not all locations are open and not all retailers' holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps.
- Most pharmacies also will be closed.
Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving
- Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 4pm
- Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours.
- Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm
- The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm
- The Giant Company: Open until 2pm
- Giant Food: 6am to 5pm with pharmacy hours 9am to 1pm.
- Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2pm
- H-E-B: 6am to noon
- Kroger: Open until 4pm
- Meijer: 6am to 5pm
- Piggly Wiggly: Varies
- Ralphs: Stores close 10pm Thursday
- Safeway: Hours vary.
- Save A Lot: Varies.
- Smart & Final: 6am to 5pm
- Sprouts Farmers Market: 7am to 2pm
- Stop & Shop: 7am to 3pm
- Tops: Open until 4pm
- Vons: 6am to 3pm
- Wegmans: Open until 4pm
- Whole Foods Market: 7am to 3pm
Open on Thanksgiving: Drugstores, convenience stores and more
More stores, including smaller chains, are also open Nov. 24 but here are some of the nation's largest.
7-Eleven
- Bass Pro Shops: 9am to 6pm
- Big Lots: 7am to 9pm
- Circle K
- Cumberland Farms
- CVS: Hours vary.
- Dollar General: 7am to 10pm
- Dollar Tree: 8am to 4pm
- Family Dollar: 8am to 6pm
- Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop
- Love's Travel Stops
- Pilot Flying J
- Rite Aid: Hours vary, but open 8am to 7pm.
- Sheetz
- TravelCenters of America
- Walgreens: Hours vary, but many open 9am to 6pm.
- Wawa
Stores closed Thanksgiving include Walmart, Target
- Aldi
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Apple
- At Home
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bealls
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Burlington
- buybuy Baby
- Costco Wholesale Club
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- DSW
- Five Below
- Foot Locker
- Forever 21
- Gap
- GameStop
- Giant Eagle
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Hy-Vee
- JCPenney
- Joann Stores
- Kay Jewelers
- Kohl's
- Lidl
- Lowe’s
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Natural Grocers
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sephora
- Shoe Carnival
- Staples
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta Beauty
- Vera Bradley
- Walmart
- Winn-Dixie
- World Market
- Zales
State laws mean more Thanksgiving closures
By the numbers: Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving because of state laws.
- County or municipal laws also can mean stores in some areas have shorter hours.
