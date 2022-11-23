Most retailers will be closed this Thanksgiving for the third year in a row including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and department stores.

The big picture: Gone are the days when Black Friday in-person shopping started on Thanksgiving before the turkey was served.

COVID transformed Black Friday from a few short days to more than a month of back-to-back sales in stores and online.

It also led more grocery stores to close for Thanksgiving or further reduce holiday hours.

Meanwhile, there's a mix of restaurants open on the holiday — some serving turkey dinners — but hours vary and are limited.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2022

Expect to find more stores closed on Thanksgiving than open. The following retailers will open most of their stores but hours vary.

Yes, but: Not all locations are open and not all retailers' holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps.

Most pharmacies also will be closed.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 4pm

Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours.

Food Lion: Varies, but many open until 3pm

The Fresh Market: 7am to 3pm

The Giant Company: Open until 2pm

Giant Food: 6am to 5pm with pharmacy hours 9am to 1pm.

Harris Teeter: Stores close at 2pm

H-E-B: 6am to noon

Kroger: Open until 4pm

Meijer: 6am to 5pm

Piggly Wiggly: Varies

Ralphs: Stores close 10pm Thursday

Safeway: Hours vary.

Save A Lot: Varies.

Smart & Final: 6am to 5pm

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7am to 2pm

Stop & Shop: 7am to 3pm

Tops: Open until 4pm

Vons: 6am to 3pm

Wegmans: Open until 4pm

Whole Foods Market: 7am to 3pm

Open on Thanksgiving: Drugstores, convenience stores and more

More stores, including smaller chains, are also open Nov. 24 but here are some of the nation's largest.

7-Eleven

Bass Pro Shops: 9am to 6pm

Big Lots: 7am to 9pm

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS: Hours vary.

Dollar General: 7am to 10pm

Dollar Tree: 8am to 4pm

Family Dollar: 8am to 6pm

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop

Love's Travel Stops

Pilot Flying J

Rite Aid: Hours vary, but open 8am to 7pm.

Sheetz

TravelCenters of America

Walgreens: Hours vary, but many open 9am to 6pm.

Wawa

Stores closed Thanksgiving include Walmart, Target

Aldi

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Apple

At Home

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bealls

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale Club

Burlington

buybuy Baby

Costco Wholesale Club

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

DSW

Five Below

Foot Locker

Forever 21

Gap

GameStop

Giant Eagle

Guitar Center

H&M

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Hy-Vee

JCPenney

Joann Stores

Kay Jewelers

Kohl's

Lidl

Lowe’s

Macy's

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Natural Grocers

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Sephora

Shoe Carnival

Staples

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Ulta Beauty

Vera Bradley

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

World Market

Zales

State laws mean more Thanksgiving closures

By the numbers: Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores will be closed on Thanksgiving because of state laws.

County or municipal laws also can mean stores in some areas have shorter hours.

