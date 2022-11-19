A Black Friday shopper walks by a store banner promoting Black Friday deals in 2021 at the Westfield Oakridge mall in San Jose, Calif. Photo: Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

After more than a month of early holiday sales, the official wave of Black Friday sales starts rolling out Sunday.

Why it matters: Retailers are banking on consumers showing up in stores and logging on to shop Black Friday sales and to clear excess inventory during the holiday season.

Driving the news: The National Retail Federation said in a news release that it estimates that 166.3 million people are planning to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

That's almost 8 million more people than last year and the highest estimate since the federation started tracking this data in 2017.

Meanwhile, the NRF projects holiday sales will grow between 6% and 8% compared with last year, or to between nearly $943 billion and $960 billion, Axios' Richard Collings reports.

Be smart: Emily Irwin, a senior director of advice with Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment Management, told Axios that shoppers should “prepare to shop” to maximize deals and minimize impulse buys.

Black Friday 2022 shopping

Zoom out: COVID killed the traditional holiday shopping season and retailers no longer wait to clear out the Halloween leftovers before starting Black Friday-like deals.

Yes, but: This year, inflation also changed the season and pushed retailers to offer discounts earlier to help shoppers spread out purchases.

Flashback: The nation's largest retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart and Target, started keeping stores closed on Thanksgiving in 2020, a break from a decade of holding Black Friday sales on the holiday.

Amazon Black Friday

Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event starts on Thanksgiving and will feature “millions of deals at a variety of price points worldwide,” the company said in a news release.

Details: Deals will be available online, on its app and by asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Amazon said it will have surprise deals “that will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the two-day event.”

Best Buy Black Friday hours, deals

Best Buy rewards members got early access to the retailer's Black Friday sale that starts Sunday for all shoppers.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; stores open 5am local time Black Friday.

Deals: Best Buy released this list of top deals and doesn't have a standard sales ad like in past years.

BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday 2022

BJ's Wholesale Club started its Black Friday sale Nov. 15 but will add more deals on Thanksgiving Day that will run through Nov. 28.

Ad: BJ's posted its sales book here.

Club hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 8am Black Friday.

Costco Black Friday deals

Early Black Friday deals are already available at Costco Wholesale and additional deals will be added on Thanksgiving.

Ad: See Costco's sale preview here.

Club hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 9am to 8:30pm Black Friday.

Home Depot Black Friday sale 2022

Home Depot kicked off its Black Friday sale in early November with savings on tools, kitchen and household essentials and holiday décor.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 6am Black Friday.

Ad: See the Black Friday deals here.

JCPenney Black Friday 2022 deals, ad, hours

JCPenney launched its Black Friday sale on Nov. 1 and has been offering savings "all month long to help (consumers) plan their approach for shopping’s biggest month of the year."

The retailer also is bringing back its popular Black Friday coupon giveaway for early shoppers on Nov. 25 for the first time since COVID.

Shoppers who get the mystery coupons will get $10, $100 or $500 off select purchases.

The department store chain also has a "We Got Your Cart" sweepstakes through Jan. 2 with a chance to win one of 500 vouchers in drawings that are worth up to $500.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 5am Black Friday.

Ad: JCPenney posted its Black Friday ad here.

Kohl's Black Friday deals 2022, ad and hours

Kohl's kicks off its Black Friday sale early Sunday morning and the sale continues through Friday with "flash" deals added Thursday.

The sale features $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

The first 200 shoppers at every Kohl’s store nationwide will win a prize ranging from Kohl’s Cash to a family trip to Legoland.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 5am Black Friday.

Ad: See Kohl's Black Friday ad here.

Lowe’s Black Friday 2022 ad

Lowe's said seasonal limited-time buys and special values are available during its Black Friday Month event with select deals in the last two weeks of November.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 6am Black Friday.

Ad: Find Lowe's Black Friday ads here.

Macy's Black Friday sale 2022

Macy's started Black Friday early access sales in early November and said it starts all of its Black Friday sales Sunday.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; 6am to 11:59pm Black Friday.

Ad: See Macy's Black Friday ads here.

Target Black Friday ad 2022, deals and hours

Target's Black Friday week sale starts Sunday in stores and online and runs through Saturday, Nov. 26.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 7am Black Friday.

Ad: See Target Black Friday sales circular here.

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022, hours

Details: Walmart's third and final Black Friday sale starts online at noon ET Monday for Walmart+ members and 7pm ET for all shoppers online.

The sale begins in stores Nov. 25.

Store hours: Closed Thanksgiving; open 6am Black Friday.

