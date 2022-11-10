Have you checked your Powerball tickets from the Nov. 7 jackpot drawing yet? Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Some unlucky Powerball players can cash in on their losing lottery tickets from the record $2.04 billion jackpot with a limited JCPenney limited offer.

Driving the news: While lottery fever has waned after a single winning ticket won the world-record jackpot, the department store chain announced on Instagram Thursday that it is giving away 20,000 coupons worth $400,000 combined.

Yes, but: The $20 off $20 coupons are limited to the first 20,000 people to send JCPenney a direct message on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with a photo of a lottery ticket bought in November 2022.

Details: Photos of lottery tickets need to be sent before Saturday’s Powerball drawing at 10:59pm ET.

The first 20,000 participants will receive a message from JCPenney requesting an email address where they will get the $20 off $20 coupon Monday.

The coupons can be used online and in stores including on early Black Friday deals, which is rare for JCPenney offers that usually exclude specials.

The coupons are valid between noon ET Nov. 14 through the same time Nov. 15, the retailer told Axios.

Flashback: JCPenney isn't the first business to launch a deal around losing lottery tickets.

In 2018, Villa Italian Kitchen gave free pizza and 7-Eleven gave free coffee for losing Mega Millions tickets.

The January 2018 $1.586 billion Mega Millions jackpot was the previous world record lottery jackpot.

JCPenney Black Friday coupon lottery and contest

State of play: JCPenney is bringing back its popular Black Friday promotion with a coupon giveaway for early shoppers.

Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.

It's the first Black Friday since the pandemic that JCPenney will have the giveaway.

The department store chain also has a "We Got Your Cart" sweepstakes through Jan. 2 with a chance to win one of 500 vouchers in drawings that are worth up to $500.

Winning Powerball ticket for record jackpot

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles, the Associated Press reported.

Business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball prize amounts for matching numbers

By the numbers: Here are the prize amounts for matching numbers with and without the Powerball for all drawings:

Powerball: $4

One number and Powerball: $4

Two numbers and Powerball: $7

Three numbers: $7

Three numbers plus Powerball: $100

Four numbers: $100

Four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000

Five numbers: $1 million

Five numbers plus Powerball: Jackpot

Meanwhile, prize amounts are higher for players spending $1 extra for Power Play.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.

