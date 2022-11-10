Cash in on losing Powerball tickets with this lottery deal
Some unlucky Powerball players can cash in on their losing lottery tickets from the record $2.04 billion jackpot with a limited JCPenney limited offer.
Driving the news: While lottery fever has waned after a single winning ticket won the world-record jackpot, the department store chain announced on Instagram Thursday that it is giving away 20,000 coupons worth $400,000 combined.
Yes, but: The $20 off $20 coupons are limited to the first 20,000 people to send JCPenney a direct message on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with a photo of a lottery ticket bought in November 2022.
Details: Photos of lottery tickets need to be sent before Saturday’s Powerball drawing at 10:59pm ET.
- The first 20,000 participants will receive a message from JCPenney requesting an email address where they will get the $20 off $20 coupon Monday.
- The coupons can be used online and in stores including on early Black Friday deals, which is rare for JCPenney offers that usually exclude specials.
- The coupons are valid between noon ET Nov. 14 through the same time Nov. 15, the retailer told Axios.
Flashback: JCPenney isn't the first business to launch a deal around losing lottery tickets.
- In 2018, Villa Italian Kitchen gave free pizza and 7-Eleven gave free coffee for losing Mega Millions tickets.
- The January 2018 $1.586 billion Mega Millions jackpot was the previous world record lottery jackpot.
JCPenney Black Friday coupon lottery and contest
State of play: JCPenney is bringing back its popular Black Friday promotion with a coupon giveaway for early shoppers.
- Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.
- It's the first Black Friday since the pandemic that JCPenney will have the giveaway.
- The department store chain also has a "We Got Your Cart" sweepstakes through Jan. 2 with a chance to win one of 500 vouchers in drawings that are worth up to $500.
Winning Powerball ticket for record jackpot
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles, the Associated Press reported.
- Business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket.
Powerball prize amounts for matching numbers
By the numbers: Here are the prize amounts for matching numbers with and without the Powerball for all drawings:
- Powerball: $4
- One number and Powerball: $4
- Two numbers and Powerball: $7
- Three numbers: $7
- Three numbers plus Powerball: $100
- Four numbers: $100
- Four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000
- Five numbers: $1 million
- Five numbers plus Powerball: Jackpot
Meanwhile, prize amounts are higher for players spending $1 extra for Power Play.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.
