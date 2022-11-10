1 hour ago - Economy & Business
KFC apologizes for app alert tied to Kristallnacht
Kentucky Fried Chicken in Germany apologized after sending an app alert tied to the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi-led attack that many consider the start of the Holocaust.
Driving the news: The BBC reported that the alert sent on Wednesday said: "It's memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!"
- Kristallnacht, also known as the "Night of Broken Glass," took place on Nov. 9- 10, 1938, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
- An apology reportedly followed the alert, stating that the company would “check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse this error."
Yes, but: The chain told Newsweek that the issue was tied to a bot and that the "automated push notification" was "linked to calendars that include national observances."
What they're saying: KFC's statement said it was an "obviously unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize."
- "We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all," the company said in its statement to Newsweek.
- Dalia Grinfeld, the ADL's associate director of European affairs, tweeted the notification and asked how “wrong can you actually be,” according to the translation.
