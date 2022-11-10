Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

KFC apologizes for app alert tied to Kristallnacht

Kelly Tyko
KFC restaurant exterior

The exterior of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Dusseldorf, Germany. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Kentucky Fried Chicken in Germany apologized after sending an app alert tied to the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi-led attack that many consider the start of the Holocaust.

Driving the news: The BBC reported that the alert sent on Wednesday said: "It's memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!"

  • Kristallnacht, also known as the "Night of Broken Glass," took place on Nov. 9- 10, 1938, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
  • An apology reportedly followed the alert, stating that the company would “check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse this error."

Yes, but: The chain told Newsweek that the issue was tied to a bot and that the "automated push notification" was "linked to calendars that include national observances."

What they're saying: KFC's statement said it was an "obviously unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize."

  • "We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all," the company said in its statement to Newsweek.
  • Dalia Grinfeld, the ADL's associate director of European affairs, tweeted the notification and asked how “wrong can you actually be,” according to the translation.

More from Axios:

Go deeper