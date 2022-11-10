Kentucky Fried Chicken in Germany apologized after sending an app alert tied to the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi-led attack that many consider the start of the Holocaust.

Driving the news: The BBC reported that the alert sent on Wednesday said: "It's memorial day for Kristallnacht! Treat yourself with more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!"

Kristallnacht, also known as the "Night of Broken Glass," took place on Nov. 9- 10, 1938, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

An apology reportedly followed the alert, stating that the company would “check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse this error."

Yes, but: The chain told Newsweek that the issue was tied to a bot and that the "automated push notification" was "linked to calendars that include national observances."

What they're saying: KFC's statement said it was an "obviously unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize."

"We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging for all," the company said in its statement to Newsweek.

Dalia Grinfeld, the ADL's associate director of European affairs, tweeted the notification and asked how “wrong can you actually be,” according to the translation.

