The winning Powerball numbers for Monday's $2.04 billion jackpot — the world's largest-ever lottery prize — were announced after a delay to "complete the required security protocols."

Driving the news: The numbers were posted to the Powerball website and a recorded video to the lottery's YouTube channel Tuesday morning instead of being broadcast live online and on television stations across the country Monday night.

Both the April 9 and Oct. 19 Powerball drawings this year had similar delays.

Some users on social media said the delay coming ahead of Election Day could be a sign of what to expect with Tuesday's midterm elections results.

The big picture: The record jackpot increased to $2.04 billion from $1.9 billion, according to the drawing's video.

A revised cash option for the Nov. 7 drawing wasn't immediately available and was last estimated at $929.1 million, according to the Powerball website.

Flashback: Aug. 3 was the last time the Powerball jackpot was won and it has rolled 40 times since then.

Winning Powerball numbers for Monday's drawing

The winning numbers in the drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a red Powerball of 10.

Did anyone win record Powerball jackpot?

State of play: Whether someone won the jackpot was not immediately known Tuesday morning and lottery officials said official “draw results are pending.”

Powerball prizes: How much for matching numbers

By the numbers: Here are the prize amounts for matching numbers with and without the Powerball:

Powerball: $4

One number and Powerball: $4

Two numbers and Powerball: $7

Three numbers: $7

Three numbers plus Powerball: $100

Four numbers: $100

Four numbers plus Powerball: $50,000

Five numbers: $1 million

Five numbers plus Powerball: Jackpot

Meanwhile, prize amounts are higher for players spending $1 extra for Power Play.

Powerball jackpot annuity option versus cash

How it works: Powerball jackpot winners can choose an "annuity option" instead of just taking the amount of money in the prize pool, Axios’ Felix Salmon reports.

The annuity option is an annual payout over 30 years, with the sum paid out rising by 5% each year. The headline jackpot size is not the amount in the prize pool but rather the size of all those 30 payments, added together.

No one has chosen the annuity option since 2014.

Powerball odds versus winning Mega Millions

Between the lines: Since the Powerball numbers are drawn from two sets of numbers, the lottery said the odds of winning a prize are calculated by combining the odds for both sets of numbers for all prize levels.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

Yes, but: The jackpot odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 303 million.

Powerball ticket price

Powerball tickets are $2 per play but for an extra $1 per play you can add the Power Play feature to "multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times."

How to play Powerball lottery

Lottery players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 69 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

"Quick Pick" or "Easy Pick" tickets can also be purchased where numbers are selected automatically.

States to buy Powerball tickets

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not participate in the lottery.

Next Powerball drawing is Wednesday

Wednesday's drawing is scheduled for 10:59pm ET and will be broadcast on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.

