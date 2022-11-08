"I Voted" stickers aren't needed at most businesses to get an Election Day deal. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Election Day 2022 is not the free food fest and deal day that you may remember.

The big picture: Businesses usually reserve the freebies and specials for presidential elections to help entice people to vote but don't mark the midterms the same way.

Context: Federal law notes it's technically illegal to offer freebies in exchange for votes and businesses typically skirt this by offering the deals to all.

Meanwhile, fewer people have "I Voted" stickers because more have been voting early or absentee since the pandemic.

Election Day 2022 deals

The following promotions are available Nov. 8 unless otherwise noted, but not all locations are participating.

Most of these offers will require a purchase, being signed up for a loyalty program and an app.

Small, local businesses may also have deals and some will post on their social media channels.

Lyft 50% off Election Day rides to polls

Driving the news: Lyft is offering discounted rideshare, bikeshare and scooter rides Tuesday to help “more people roll to the polls.”

Details: Use the code VOTE22 to get 50% off their ride to the polls Nov. 8.

The code is available starting one hour before polls open and one hour after polls close in each market.

It’s valid for up to $10 off.

Riders can redeem the code directly in the Lyft app, or in partner bikeshare apps.

Uber free rides for poll workers on Election Day

Uber is offering poll workers free rides to and from the polls if they signed up through Power the Polls.

The company said in an Oct. 31 statement that it will provide ride vouchers that "cover the full cost of rides (up to $200) to and from a poll worker’s assigned polling location" through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Poll workers who signed up through Power the Polls were expected to get an email with access to the voucher code last week, according to the release.

Because of state law, poll workers in Michigan are ineligible for the vouchers, the release said.

Krispy Kreme Election Day freebie

Krispy Kreme is giving away free Original Glazed doughnuts Tuesday to all guests.

No purchase is required and you don’t need to show an “I Voted” sticker, the chain said.

The freebie is available at participating U.S. shops.

Wawa Free Coffee Tuesdays

Wawa's popular Free Coffee Tuesdays return on Election Day for members of the chain's loyalty program.

Wawa Rewards members get any size hot or handcrafted iced coffee for free with an offer on the Wawa app.

The deal continues through Dec. 27.

Between the lines: New members need to sign up by 8pm Tuesday to get the weekly freebie.

Popeyes' free chicken sandwich deal

Popeyes' deal is available through National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Wednesday.

Details: Buy one Chicken Sandwich combo (classic or spicy) and get one Chicken Sandwich free in either classic or spicy through the chain’s app or website.

This deal is only for mobile order pick-up and delivery.

Corner Bakery free coffee with "I Voted" sticker

Corner Bakery is the only chain Axios found asking voters to bring an "I Voted" sticker to cash in.

The Election Day deal for free coffee is available at participating locations.

Corner Bakery also is giving new loyalty members who sign up online or its app $5 off their next order.

Wendy's Election Day app deals and free fries

Wendy's has a limited-time $3 breakfast deal on its app, which includes select croissants and seasoned potatoes through Nov. 20.

Get a free order of fries with any mobile carryout purchase now through Nov. 27 with an app deal that refreshes each week.

The fast-food chain has other deals for its rewards members on the app from free soda to a buy-one-get-one premium sandwich for $1.

McDonald's free food and Election Day deals

McDonald's app has several deals including a free sundae when you buy one, $6 medium combo meal.

The chain is offering "2x points" on loyalty members' first McRib purchase.

App deals can vary by member and new members get a free Big Mac when downloading the McDonald’s app and joining MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

After your first purchase, you'll earn 1500 bonus points to redeem for free McDonald’s, which is enough to get a free McChicken, cheeseburger, vanilla cone or an order of hash browns at breakfast.

Cheesecake Factory Election Day free cheesecake slice

Cheesecake Factory has a deal through Thursday for lunch online pickup orders until 3pm.

Spend $25 or more on orders on the restaurant’s website and get a free slice of cheesecake with promo code LUNCHSLICE.

To get this deal, you’ll need to add the slice to your order before checking out.

Dunkin' Rewards deals and freebies

Details: Members of the new Dunkin' Rewards program can get the following deals with select purchases through Nov. 29.

A free Wake-Up Wrap with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage.

A free bakery item with any full-priced medium or larger beverage purchase.

Free hashbrowns with the purchase of any classic breakfast sandwich.

There's also an offer for $1 any-size hot coffee and $2 any size iced coffee.

More from Axios: