The jackpot for the Nov. 5 Powerball drawing is an estimated $1.6 billion. Photo: Kelly Tyko/Axios

The winning Powerball numbers have been announced for Saturday's $1.6 billion drawing jackpot — the world’s largest-ever lottery jackpot.

Driving the news: Whether someone won the jackpot was not immediately known late Saturday and is expected to be announced early Sunday.

The big picture: The cash option for the Nov. 5 drawing is an estimated $782.4 million, according to the Powerball website.

Aug. 3 was the last time the Powerball jackpot was won and the jackpot has rolled 39 times since then.

If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, Powerball officials said it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Winning Powerball numbers for Saturday drawing

The winning numbers in the drawing were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 with a red Powerball of 20.

Powerball jackpot annuity versus cash

How it works: In theory, Powerball jackpot winners can choose an "annuity option" instead of just taking the amount of money in the prize pool, Axios’ Felix Salmon reports.

The annuity option is an annual payout over 30 years, with the sum paid out rising by 5% each year. The headline jackpot size is not the amount in the prize pool but rather the size of all those 30 payments, added together.

No one has chosen the annuity option since 2014.

Powerball winning odds versus Mega Millions

Between the lines: Since the Powerball numbers are drawn from two sets of numbers, the lottery said the odds of winning a prize are calculated by combining the odds for both sets of numbers for all prize levels.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

Yes, but: The jackpot odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 303 million.

Powerball ticket prices

Powerball tickets are $2 per play but for an extra $1 per play you can add the Power Play feature to "multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times."

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.

