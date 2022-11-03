The Powerball prize soared to $1.5 billion after Thursday after no one won in the Nov. 2 drawing. Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing.

Driving the news: This was the 39th consecutive Powerball drawing without a grand-prize winner and makes Saturday's drawing the nation's third-largest lottery jackpot.

The Nov. 5 Powerball jackpot has a cash option of $745.9 million, lottery officials said in a news release.

Powerball numbers for Wednesday's drawing

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60 with a red Powerball of 23.

Powerball winning tickets despite no jackpot winner

State of play: While there wasn't a jackpot winner in Wednesday's drawing, Powerball said more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million.

Next Powerball drawing time

Saturday's drawing is at 10:59pm ET and will be broadcast on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated. Check back for updates.

