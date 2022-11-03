Powerball jackpot swells to third-largest prize ever
The Powerball jackpot grew to $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing.
Driving the news: This was the 39th consecutive Powerball drawing without a grand-prize winner and makes Saturday's drawing the nation's third-largest lottery jackpot.
- The Nov. 5 Powerball jackpot has a cash option of $745.9 million, lottery officials said in a news release.
Powerball numbers for Wednesday's drawing
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60 with a red Powerball of 23.
Powerball winning tickets despite no jackpot winner
State of play: While there wasn't a jackpot winner in Wednesday's drawing, Powerball said more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million.
Next Powerball drawing time
Saturday's drawing is at 10:59pm ET and will be broadcast on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
- Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated. Check back for updates.
