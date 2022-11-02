Powerball has its second highest jackpot for its Nov. 2 drawing at an estimated $1.2 billion. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion, the second largest in the game's 30-year history and the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize.

Driving the news: 2022 is the year of the rolling lottery jackpot and there have been 38 consecutive Powerball drawings without a grand-prize winner.

The Nov. 2 Powerball jackpot has a cash option of $596.7 million.

State of play: It's the third time this year that a U.S. lottery drawing has a jackpot exceeding $1 billion, which includes the Halloween Powerball drawing and the July 29 Mega Millions $1.34 billion jackpot.

If no one wins Wednesday, the jackpot will grow close to the $1.586 billion Powerball record won by three people in 2016.

What they're saying: “The jackpot is getting bigger with every ticket sold," said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, in a statement.

"Players will have the same odds in the Wednesday night drawing as every other Powerball drawing," Svitko said. "During this exciting time, we remind players to please play responsibly.”

Powerball drawing time

Wednesday's drawing is at 10:59pm ET and is broadcast on the Powerball website and television stations across the country from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Powerball cut-off time: How late to buy tickets

The deadline to purchase tickets for Wednesday's drawing varies by state because Powerball tickets are sold by individual lotteries.

Powerball said most cut-off times are one to two hours before the drawing.

How to play Powerball game

Lottery players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 69 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

“Quick Pick” or “Easy Pick” tickets can also be purchased where numbers are selected automatically.

Powerball ticket cost and Power Play

Powerball tickets are $2 per play but for an extra $1 per play you can add the Power Play feature to "multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times."

The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing.

The Match 5 prize with Power Play is always $2 million, Powerball said.

Between the lines: The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less, according to the lottery.

Powerball odds slightly better than Mega Millions

State of play: Powerball said that because numbers are drawn from two sets of numbers, the odds of winning a prize are calculated by combining the odds for both sets of numbers for all prize levels.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

Yes, but: The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions jackpot odds are 1 in 303 million.

States that sell Powerball lottery tickets

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not participate in the lottery.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information on lottery odds.

