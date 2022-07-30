Mega Millions ticket wins $1.28 billion lottery jackpot

A ticket sold in Illinois is the sole winner of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize in the game’s 20-year history, according to results posted Saturday.

Why it matters: The jackpot rolled 29 times since April and if no one won Friday's drawing lottery officials said the prize had the potential to grow to $1.7 billion for Tuesday's drawing, which would have been the nation’s largest lottery prize.

The winner has the choice of a cash option worth an estimated $747.2 million if taken as a lump sum payment instead of the annuity option with 30 payments.

Twenty-six tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize worth $1 million, Mega Millions said in a news release.

Six of those tickets included the optional Megaplier, available in most states for an extra $1, and doubled the prize to $2 million each.

The winning numbers in Friday’s drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 with the Mega Ball 14.

There are nine ways to win a Mega Millions prize, ranging from the jackpot down to $2 for only getting the Mega Ball.

Mega Millions' drawings are held in Atlanta at 11pm ET Tuesday and Friday, which is 8pm PT.

The Aug. 2 drawing has an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

How it works: Two machines pick the numbers in the drawings with the first picking five white balls and the other selecting a gold “Mega Ball.”

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 but players in most states can "add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes."

Context: Out of each $2 ticket, roughly 35 cents goes to non-jackpot prizes, about 75 cents goes to fund the jackpot, and the remaining 90 cents goes to the government.

Lottery players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball).

“Quick Pick” or “Easy Pick” tickets can also be purchased where numbers are selected automatically.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details on winners from Friday's drawing.